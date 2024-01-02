National election 2024: Army deployment from tomorrow

Members of the armed forces will be deployed from tomorrow till January 10 across the country to assist the local civil administration in holding the January 7 national election in a free, fair, and peaceful manner.

The forces will assist the Election Commission and local civil administration till January 10 to ensure peace, and control law and order before, after, and during the voting day, said a press release sent by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) today.According to Article 126 of the Constitution of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, the armed forces have been deployed under the "In Aid to the Civil Power", the release said.

Members of the Armed Forces will be stationed at nodal points and other convenient places in every district, upazila and metropolitan area, it said.

The release said the army will be deployed in 62 districts, while the Bangladesh Navy will perform duties in 19 upazilas, including two coastal districts -- Bhola and Barguna.

Border Guard Bangladesh will be on duty in 45 upazilas in border areas. In addition, the army will perform joint duties with the BGB in 47 upazilas along the border and Coast Guard members in four coastal upazilas, the release said.

The Bangladesh Air Force will provide necessary helicopter support to the polling centres in remote hilly areas, added the media release.

Additionally, adequate number of helicopters from the Bangladesh Air Force have been kept ready to provide assistance in case of emergencies during the election.

Besides, a joint coordination cell has been set up at the Armed Forces Division with representatives from different ministries, divisions, and law enforcement agencies, which will remain effective until January 10.

The release added that the armed forces have taken all-out preparations to provide necessary assistance to maintain peace and law and order on the occasion of the election.