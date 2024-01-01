Tech & Startup
Tech & Startup Desk
Mon Jan 1, 2024 05:29 PM
Last update on: Mon Jan 1, 2024 05:39 PM

Most Viewed

Tech & Startup

Internet and mobile network to be fully operational on election day: EC Secy

Tech & Startup Desk
Mon Jan 1, 2024 05:29 PM Last update on: Mon Jan 1, 2024 05:39 PM
Mobile internet
Election Commission (EC) Secretary Md. Jahangir Alam said that the mobile network and internet connection throughout the country will be fully operational on January 7.

Election Commission (EC) Secretary Md. Jahangir Alam said that the mobile network and internet connection throughout the country will be fully operational on January 7, the day of the upcoming 12th National Assembly elections. He said this in a press briefing on 'Smart Election Management Apps' at the Election Commission Media Center on Monday.

The EC Secretary also added that on the day of the election, the election commission will publish the percentage of votes casted in centres on the 'Smart Election Management BD' app every two hours.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Read more

What is the election app and how to use it?

The ''Smart Election Management BD' app has already been released on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Related topic:
Bangladesh national election 2024national election 202412th national election BangladeshGeneral election 2024
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Polls code violation

Polls code violation: Nurul Islam show caused

6d ago
BNP urges people not to be part of election

Don't be part of a dummy election: BNP urges people

5d ago
BNP's mass contact

Oust-Govt Movement: Non-cooperation call after 27 years

1w ago

US pre-election mission urges substantive dialogue for participatory polls

US visa policy

We share Hasina's support for free and fair polls: US state dept

সাঙ্গু নদী থেকে বালু উত্তোলন
|ক্ষতি

প্রশাসন ‘ম্যানেজ করেই’ সাঙ্গু নদী থেকে বালু উত্তোলন

স্থানীয়রা দ্য ডেইলি স্টারকে জানান, বালু তোলার কারণে পারের ফসলি জমি নদীতে বিলীন হচ্ছে। এ ছাড়াও, পানি দূষিত হয়ে তীরবর্তী মানুষদের জীবন ক্ষতিগ্রস্ত হচ্ছে।

১১ মিনিট আগে
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

আজ বিকেল ৩টায় ফরিদপুরে প্রধানমন্ত্রীর নির্বাচনী জনসভা

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification