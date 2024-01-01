Internet and mobile network to be fully operational on election day: EC Secy

Election Commission (EC) Secretary Md. Jahangir Alam said that the mobile network and internet connection throughout the country will be fully operational on January 7.

Election Commission (EC) Secretary Md. Jahangir Alam said that the mobile network and internet connection throughout the country will be fully operational on January 7, the day of the upcoming 12th National Assembly elections. He said this in a press briefing on 'Smart Election Management Apps' at the Election Commission Media Center on Monday.

The EC Secretary also added that on the day of the election, the election commission will publish the percentage of votes casted in centres on the 'Smart Election Management BD' app every two hours.

The ''Smart Election Management BD' app has already been released on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.