What is the election app and how to use it?

Officially announced on November 12 by the Bangladesh Election Commission, the 'Smart Election Management BD' app has been recently released for public use. Intended to help voters identify their voting centres and stay updated with polls-related information, users can now sign up in the app using your NID information and phone number.

It is important to note that a lot of the features of the app are not publicly available yet. The option to check updated results will be made available in the app during the National Election Day, on January 7. Nonetheless, there are still some features users can use in the current version of the app. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to use the current version of the 'Smart Election Management BD' app.

Who can use the app?

In Bangladesh, to register as a voter, one must be a citizen, at least 18 years old, mentally sound, and have a clean criminal record. Residency in a specific constituency and compliance with the Special Tribunals Order, 1972, are also crucial. Understanding these qualifications ensures active participation in the democratic process.

Capabilities and user interaction

Upon launching the app, users are required to create an account and log in, providing a phone number and a secure password. The user interface is designed to be intuitive, offering language selection at the outset for greater inclusivity. The home screen of the app presents users with options like 'Election Information' and 'Election Result'. By entering their date of birth and NID, voters can access personalised information including their voter number, polling station details, and the list of contesting candidates in their constituency.

Election information and features

Within the 'Election Information' section, users find comprehensive details about the election. This includes information about the total number of voters, which stands at 119,691,633, as of now, and details about the 300 available seats. District-specific information about voting centres is also provided, although some of this data is still in the process of being updated. The app aims to offer a succinct overview of election specifics under the 'At a Glance' feature, which includes demographic details of voters, registered political parties, and the average age of voters.

Legal framework and party information

A notable feature in development is the 'Laws and Regulations' section, intended to educate users about the legalities governing the elections. The app also lists registered political parties and offers a 'Noticeboard' feature for important election-related announcements.

Election day dynamics

On the day of the election, the app is programmed to deliver live updates on voting progress and results in real-time, refreshing data every two hours. It will provide detailed insights into the voting patterns and results in individual constituencies, including the number of votes polled by each candidate.

Analytical tools and future development

The 'Smart Election Management BD' app plans to introduce analytical tools such as line and donut charts in future updates. These features are expected to provide a visual representation of election results, both by political parties and individual election years.

The app is now available to download in Google Play Store.