Celebs in the elections: Triumphant wins, some fall short

In a surprising turn of events during the 12th National Parliament election, a number of renowned artistes from Bangladesh's vibrant showbiz industry tried their luck in the political arena. The notable figures included veteran actor Asaduzzaman Noor, popular actor Ferdous Ahmed, actress Mahiya Mahi, and singers Momtaz Begum, and Doly Shaontoni. Out of these, Asaduzzaman Noor and Ferdous Ahmed emerged victorious, securing their places in the parliament.

Asaduzzaman Noor: Five-time MP and counting

Asaduzzaman Noor, a highly acclaimed actor with a rich history in the film industry, secured his position as a Member of Parliament for the fifth consecutive time from the Nilphamari-2 constituency. Representing the Awami League, he gained an impressive 119,339 votes under the symbol of boat. His closest competitor, independent candidate Joynal Abedin, received 15,684 votes but fell short against the seasoned actor.

Ferdous Ahmed's political debut triumph

In a remarkable political debut, popular actor Ferdous Ahmed won from the Dhaka-10 constituency. Representing the Awami League with the boat symbol, Ferdous secured victory with 65,898 votes. Shamsul Alam of the National People's Party trailed behind with 2,257 votes, making Ferdous Ahmed's victory even more significant.

Momotaz Begum faces defeat in Manikganj-2

Folk artiste Momtaz Begum, known for her contributions to traditional music, contested as a boat candidate in the Manikganj-2 constituency. Unfortunately, she faced defeat, securing 82,138 votes, while independent candidate Dewan Zahid Ahmed emerged victorious with a substantial lead, receiving 88,309 votes.

Mahiya Mahi's independent endeavour

Actress Mahiya Mahi, taking a plunge into politics as an independent candidate from Rajshahi-1 (Godagari-Tanore) constituency, received 9,009 votes with the symbol of a truck. However, Omar Faruk Chowdhury, the Awami League's boat candidate, clinched victory in this constituency.

Doly Shaontoni's BNM bid falls short

Doly Shaontoni, a candidate from the Bangladesh Nationalist Movement (BNM) in the Pabna-2 constituency, secured 4,382 votes but faced defeat. The boat candidate Ahmed Firoz Kabir emerged victorious with a substantial majority, securing an impressive 165,842 votes.