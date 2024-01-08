TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Mon Jan 8, 2024 03:55 PM
Last update on: Mon Jan 8, 2024 04:06 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Celebs in the elections: Triumphant wins, some fall short

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Mon Jan 8, 2024 03:55 PM Last update on: Mon Jan 8, 2024 04:06 PM
Celebs in the elections: Triumphant wins, some fall short
Photos: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed and collected.

In a surprising turn of events during the 12th National Parliament election, a number of renowned artistes from Bangladesh's vibrant showbiz industry tried their luck in the political arena. The notable figures included veteran actor Asaduzzaman Noor, popular actor Ferdous Ahmed, actress Mahiya Mahi, and singers Momtaz Begum, and Doly Shaontoni. Out of these, Asaduzzaman Noor and Ferdous Ahmed emerged victorious, securing their places in the parliament.

Asaduzzaman Noor: Five-time MP and counting

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Asaduzzaman Noor, a highly acclaimed actor with a rich history in the film industry, secured his position as a Member of Parliament for the fifth consecutive time from the Nilphamari-2 constituency. Representing the Awami League, he gained an impressive 119,339 votes under the symbol of boat. His closest competitor, independent candidate Joynal Abedin, received 15,684 votes but fell short against the seasoned actor.

Ferdous Ahmed's political debut triumph

In a remarkable political debut, popular actor Ferdous Ahmed won from the Dhaka-10 constituency. Representing the Awami League with the boat symbol, Ferdous secured victory with 65,898 votes. Shamsul Alam of the National People's Party trailed behind with 2,257 votes, making Ferdous Ahmed's victory even more significant.

Momotaz Begum faces defeat in Manikganj-2

Folk artiste Momtaz Begum, known for her contributions to traditional music, contested as a boat candidate in the Manikganj-2 constituency. Unfortunately, she faced defeat, securing 82,138 votes, while independent candidate Dewan Zahid Ahmed emerged victorious with a substantial lead, receiving 88,309 votes.

Mahiya Mahi's independent endeavour

Actress Mahiya Mahi, taking a plunge into politics as an independent candidate from Rajshahi-1 (Godagari-Tanore) constituency, received 9,009 votes with the symbol of a truck. However, Omar Faruk Chowdhury, the Awami League's boat candidate, clinched victory in this constituency.

'What would I do?': Fictional politicians on their real-life stance
Read more

'What would I do?': Fictional politicians on their real-life stance

Doly Shaontoni's BNM bid falls short

Doly Shaontoni, a candidate from the Bangladesh Nationalist Movement (BNM) in the Pabna-2 constituency, secured 4,382 votes but faced defeat. The boat candidate Ahmed Firoz Kabir emerged victorious with a substantial majority, securing an impressive 165,842 votes.

Related topic:
12th national election 202412th national election BangladeshAsaduzzaman NoorFerdous Ahmed AL nominationFerdous AhmedFerdous Ahmed winsMahiya MahiMomtaz BegumDoly SayontoniDoly Sayontoni's nominationMahiya Mahi's nomination papers rejected
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Newly elected president

Presidential election, AL strategy and the next polls

Will we see an AL-BNP dialogue?

Talking is the only way out

Political parties need to behave more responsibly towards the electorate

Political parties need to behave more responsibly towards the electorate

20h ago
Dhallywood Actress Mahiya Mahi

Mahi's false shooting!

Apu, Ferdous enthrall Nilpahamari with energetic performance

আওয়ামী লীগ কথা রাখেনি: জি এম কাদের
|রাজনীতি

আওয়ামী লীগ কথা রাখেনি: জি এম কাদের

‘ইচ্ছাকৃত হোক আর অনিচ্ছাকৃত হোক, সরকার এটা প্রচার করেছে এবং আমাদের মানুষকে বিভ্রান্ত করেছে। প্রার্থীদের বিভ্রান্ত করা হয়েছে, দলকে বিভ্রান্ত করা হয়েছে।’

১৩ মিনিট আগে
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

৫ বছর অপেক্ষা করা ছাড়া বিএনপির করণীয় নেই: কাদের

৫৯ মিনিট আগে
push notification