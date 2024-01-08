People have trusted me with their votes, I will not let them down: Ferdous

For the first time, Ferdous has participated and won in the parliamentary elections. After his victory, The Daily Star caught up with him to get insights about his feelings of winning.

"Previously there were four members in my family. Now there are 20 lakh members," he shares. "I only used to think about my family before, now I have to consider everyone in the constituency. I have to work for them."

The newly become member of the parliament wants to be with the people for their betterment, and hopes that he will be able to serve them the best. "People have elected me through their votes. Working for them is now my primary duty."

Ferdous also adds, "When Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina voted for me, I felt that my victory has been achieved. It was a unique feeling of happiness, unlike expressing it in words."

Having won the National Film Award four times, Ferdous, as an actor, what roles does he plan to take on next? He answers, "I will look for the central roles only from now on, and I will be careful about choosing roles so that it doesn't bring any negative outlook in my political career."

Ferdous mentions that he enjoys politics because he wants to work for the people. "It's a new chapter in my life. As long as I live, I want to prioritise the concerns of ordinary people and work for them. The common people have trusted me by casting their votes, and I will uphold their trust in me."