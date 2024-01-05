The melody of the polls: Sometimes genius, sometimes obnoxious

As the 12th National Parliamentary Election is only a few days ahead, aspirants are going above and beyond with their promotional activities to showcase what they can bring to the table. While every alleyway, street and locality has been adorned with posters, the most impressive promotion of this election is perhaps the innovative and catchy songs that are being played at political stalls, through mikes, moving vans and rickshaws.

Video of জয় বাংলা জিতবে আবার নৌকা Joy Bangla Jitbe Abar Nouka

Video of So Guys Be Careful DJ Song Of Election | সো গাইস বি কেয়ার ফুল DJ Song 2018

Video of আমরা নৌকা চালাইরে | Amra Nouka Chalai Re | Pritom Feat. Momtaz | Theme Song | Zunaid Ahmed Palak

Video of আসন্ন নির্বাচন নিয়ে ফাটাফাটি গান- এমপি মমতাজ l Nirbachon l নির্বাচন গান l আমার শেখ হাসিনাই ভালা

Video of বাগেরহাট ২ আসনের সংসদ সদস্য শেখ তন্ময় ভাইয়ের নির্বাচনের গান নির্বাচনের গান, শিল্পী মমতাজ

Video of &#039;গণতন্ত্রের মা&#039; (দেশনেত্রী বেগম খালেদা জিয়া) শীর্ষক গান।। বেবী নাজনীন

Video of শেখ হাসিনার সরকার বার বার দরকার | Belal Khan | lSajib | Desh TV Music

One of the most popular songs in this category is "Joy Bangla, Jitbe Abar Nouka", voiced by GM Ashraf and others. The timely and catchy lyrics, tonality and energy that the song ensues made it an instant hit in the 2018 parliamentary election, and it resurfaces with all its old glory with its new version released in November.The producer of the song, Towhid Hossain, said in an interview they did not think that this song would become this successful, they wanted to make a song that would resonate with the youth of the country. "I and my team tried to create something that not only be promotional but will engage and mobilise people, mostly the younger generation, that's all.""The song became so popular that even Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina met us and praised it. It's an achievement in itself. We added the new success stories, such as the inauguration of Metro Rail, Padma Multipurpose Bridge and Sheikh Hasina's leadership in handling the Covid-19 pandemic, to the song to make it even more relevant," said Towhid.While the aforementioned song got over on its quality itself, many others have used the Internet to become viral, as did the eccentric rap song by Nadif Sani, "Manik Bhai er Salam Nin, Guys Be Careful", to promote politician Hasibur Rahman Manik. Nadif, an Old Dhaka resident, became the talk of the town when various videos became subject to memes on the Internet. The singer has gone on to make various renditions of this song.The same happened to "Daisy Apar Salam Nin", meant to promote Awami League-backed Aleya Sarwar Daisy, which became an instant hit after its initial release. The rap song, made by an artiste named Qpid, is comprised of the lyrics "Daisy Apa'r Dui Noyon, 31 er Unnoyon", which instantly resonated with the people. Meme-makers on Facebook had a field day with the video.On a more serious note, this election's top picks will be one of Bangladesh Awami League's theme songs, "Ekti Doler Jonno", composed and arranged by Pavel Areen and sung by Pantha Kanai, Chandana Mojumdar, Dilshad Nahar Kona, and Masha Islam, amongst others. Another is "Amra Joy Banglar Louk", composed by Emon Chowdhury.Other popular songs include "Noukar Pale Legeche Hawa", "Teknaf Theke Tetulia", "Bar Bar Dorkar Sheikh Hasinar Sorkar", "Sheikh Hasinar Sarker Barbar Dorkar", "Khela Hobe", which are making waves across the country with AL followers flaunting their dance moves and support in poster-filled caravans.Prominent singer Momotaz is probably having the most effective campaign as she is utilising her musical talents with prose to mobilise the people in her Manikganj-02 constituency. She has been seen readily making new songs and singing them at her electoral campaigns across the region. She also sang in Pritom Hasan's composition "Amra Nouka Chalai Re" and other favourites, such as "Sob Netar Chaite Amar Sheikh Hasinai Bhala", which are also being used in her and several others' campaigns. Emon Chowdhury makes yet another return to this list with "Amra Achhi Mathe".Followers of popular politician, Sheikh Tonmoy of Bagerhat-02 constituency are using "Tonmoy Bhaike Vote Dile Hobe Unnoyon", Mahiya Mahi's Rajshahi-1 constituency "MP Nayika Mahire Truck Markai Ekta Vote Diye Ja" adapted from the famous Fifa World Cup'18 theme song "Ale Ale", Ferdous Ahmed's Dhaka-10 constituency "Sheikh Hasinar Nayok Ferdous Jitbe Re", former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan's "Kamal Bhai Er Hobe Joy" and politician Momin Munzil's followers are using "Momin Munzil Bhai Abar Nouka Paiyachhe", inspired from a puthi song, to further their campaigns.Songs like "Bolo Heiya", "Truck Markai Vote Chai", and "Jonotar Prarthi Kamarul Bhai", amongst others, are being played loudly through rickshaws, vans and in campaign stalls around Dhaka-06 constituency.Although Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is not participating in the upcoming elections, followers of the party have not backed down from showing their love to the party by playing, "Khaleda Zia Jindabad", Baby Naznin's "Gonotontrer Maa Khaleda Zia" and Asif Akbar's "Jonmo Tomar Juddhe Jawar" and "Jailer Bhetor Maa Ke Ar Thakte Debo Na", in a relatively more subdued manner.A notable trend within these songs is the fact that they are often based on other popular songs, and these templates are reused constantly. Politicians often depend on local sound mixing studios to make their own songs from a varied number of previously recorded templates. The Daily Star spoke to one of these studios, Kallyanpur's Komol Media. "We provide these services at every election, from national to regional. Our songs get used across the country over the years," said the owner, Masum Rana."Most of our customers want modified versions of the old with their names and electoral symbols, as those are the most familiar and relevant to the voters, and also less costly. We also make new songs, but we take one or two days for that, and in that case, we charge extra," said Masum.He informed that as they have their singers and sound designers ready during the election time, they only need 20 minutes and around Tk 2,000 to Tk 5,000 per song, based on the requirements of their clients. "Once the song is ready, we provide the song via a pen drive or links so that they can play them in any medium they want. We also upload it to our YouTube channel to attract clients," he added.Masum Rana also adds this practice has been going on for years, and he has never faced any hurdles or problems from the concerned authority ever regarding copyrights.Speaking to followers in several stalls across the Farmgate and Panthapath area of the capital, The Daily Star found that the followers mostly played these songs from YouTube, and downloaded files provided by the senior members of the concerned political leader. In the case of soundbox-laden rickshaws, or vans, they operate as per day allowances in their respective locality.The Copyright Act 2000 and Copyright Rules 2006 in Bangladesh provide legal protection for musical work. A musician's copyright is seen as being just as valuable as an author's right in legalese. Nonetheless, in terms of these political songs, no consequence has been noted whenever they lift the tune or music from a preexisting popular song.As the 2024 parliamentary elections are just around the corner, expect to be hearing more creative, catchy and sometimes obnoxious songs around your locality. However, there are some real musical gems hidden everywhere, even in songs used as political tools.