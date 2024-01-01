A fight for survival: Jatra artistes in dire financial crisis due to elections

While the female jatra and theatre artistes have been struggling for their survival since the pandemic, they are now suffering even more to impact of this year's general election and ongoing protests.

They are currently in serious financial constraints, as half of their 'peak' season has already passed without much income.

The artistes have told The Daily Star that they wait for winter season for contracts, but this year, the scenario is totally different due to impact of general election and its ongoing movements. Now, people have been engaged in election campaign, bypassing cultural activities.

They further stated that most of them depend on loans in off-season, and they pay it off from their income in four months since November to February.

"So far I managed four contracts at Tk 12000 in total last month", said a 22-year-old artiste Deepti Akter, on whom her four-member family depends. "I have to spend Tk 20,000 per month, and have a loan of Tk 160,000 on interest, but I am in deep frustration to run the family and to pay the loan as well", she said.

20-year-old dance artiste Mim Akter said she is in this profession for last five years, but the present situation has made it difficult for her to continue this profession.

Lovely Akter, a senior artiste, said she could not manage any contract yet. "I am in distress, as there is no scope to make income to manage my daily food. My only daughter works as housemaid, and she manages my food", lamented Lovely. Fatema Parvin, who is in this profession for 33 years, also echoed Lovely.

Last year, the artistes faced similar financial woes due to countrywide political movements, and the present situation has made their life more critical, Sheuly Akhter, a mother of two children of city's Krishtapur area.

"I am involved with this profession for more than 25 years, and never faced such difficulties", said Sheuly, a mother of two children.

Before the pandemic, the artistes were in good financial state, as the topmost artistes managed over 100 contracts a season. But the two-year pandemic put them in a situation that they haven't recovered from yet, claimed Rekha Akter, another senior artiste.

Nizam Uddin Bhuiyan, president of Mymensingh Jatra-Natok Shilpi Bahumukhi Kallyan Samobay Samity, said there are about 70 female artistes in the city, and they are in dire crisis.

Nizam, also proprietor of Nizam Saaj Ghar, a costume-making store, said that many even left their profession to survive.

Some 100 instrument players, make-up men and costume makers involved with jatra and theatre are also in crisis. The artistes seek long-term soft loans from the government for their survival.

Ali Akbar Pathan, a pioneer in making jatra costumes, said they could not make new dresses for this season due to contract crisis.

Once jatra and theatre artistes and technicians enjoyed good business, as this art form is still a fascination for all section of people, especially for the rural crowd, said a 70-year-old Pathan.