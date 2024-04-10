Experienced the most vibrant Eid during my childhood: Ferdous Ahmed

This Eid holds particular significance for Ferdous Ahmed as it marks his first celebration after assuming office as a member of parliament (MP). Additionally, the occasion is doubly special for the acclaimed actor with the release of his film "Ahare Jibon", directed by Chhatku Ahmed, coinciding with Eid.

Reflecting on the festivities, Ahmed shared nostalgic memories from his childhood, expressing a longing for the vibrant and cherished moments of Eid in an interview with the Daily Star.

To tell you the truth, Eid was the most vibrant and joyful experience during my childhood. It was a time filled with sweetness and happiness. Back in the day, most of our focus was solely on the act of receiving rather than giving. Our thoughts revolved around greeting everyone, where to spend our eidis (gift money), and which house to visit for delicious Eid delicacies. Additionally, we used to be very excited about spending the eidi to watch a movie. However, sometimes, I couldn't get tickets on Eid day, so I had to wait for the second day of Eid to get the ticket.

As a child, after praying at home, I eagerly indulge in delicious treats and dash out to play. I would roam around with friends, exploring various places, entirely immersed in the moment without a care for being at home. I would stroll and play freely, filling the air with laughter and excitement. Now, reminiscing about those days, I realise they are long gone and very unlikely to return. It saddens me to think that our children won't experience those same carefree and joyful moments.