I have two mothers: Ferdous

Renowned actor and Member of Parliament (MP) Ferdous Ahmed shares a profound bond with his mother, whom he holds in high regard.

"I am fortunate to experience my mother's love every moment. Her prayers and unwavering care have been pivotal in my life. The love and affection of a mother are invaluable—it's the greatest treasure in life," remarked the actor.

For Ferdous, both his mother and mother-in-law have played pivotal roles in his life.

"I am truly fortunate to have two mothers in my life—one who gave birth to me and another who has helped me grow as an individual after my marriage. Words fall short when I try to express their contributions to my life."