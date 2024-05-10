My mother means everything to me: Bidya Sinha Mim

Today marks the birthday of National Film Award-winning actress Bidya Sinha Mim's mother Chhobi Saha. Without fail, every year, she arranges some surprise plans dedicated to her mother throughout the day and she followed the arrangement for today as well. The mother-daughter duo began their morning with twinning outfits, which Mim uploaded on her social media.

Mim told The Daily Star that this day is very special to her. "I want my mother to stay healthy and happy," she expressed.

As she spoke about her mother she had to mention that her mother played a huge role in her career. "Even though my father supported me, maa played a major role in building up my career alongside making me who I am today. My mother is everything to me."

Mim with her mother Chhobi Saha

The actress shared that whenever she had shoots, she was accompanied by her mother and that she still took care of everything that Mim would need during shoots. "She taught me to remain positive and make my dream come true. She inspired me a lot during the entire journey," the actress added.

Mim interestingly revealed that her mother wanted to become an actress herself. However, her dream has now been fulfilled by her daughter. "I would request my fans and well-wishers to pray for my mother," she conveyed.

Regarding mentioning having plans to spend the day with her mother, Mim further stated, "I wish I could bring the whole world to her."

Last year on her mother's birthday, Chhobi Saha was abroad, leaving the actress feeling a sense of sadness on that special day. She elaborated, "To be honest, my mom has been with me on all her birthdays. But last year, she was abroad with my younger sister. I spent that birthday regretting how she wasn't around me too. I missed her."

Mim wants to surprise her mother on the upcoming Mother's Day (May 12) too, as Chhobi Saha will be honoured with Maa Padak, on Sunday.