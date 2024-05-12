My mother gave me everything: Azmeri Haque Badhan

Azmeri Haque Badhan, who herself fought a brave battle to win full guardianship of her daughter, spoke highly of her mother who inspired her to dream big.

"Like all mothers out there, my mom also raised me with love and support. I have received everything I could want from my mother. I feel truly blessed to have been brought up with love and respect by my parents," said the actress.

Badhan feels that her mother now plays an even bigger role in her life as she takes care of her child.

"If it weren't for my mother's support, I wouldn't have been able to pursue my career. My mother has done a tremendous amount for me. Now, she is doing everything she can for my daughter. No child can fully articulate the contributions of their mother in words," said Badhan.