Badhan calls for midnight women’s march against rape and violence

From the outset of the anti-discrimination student movement, actress Azmeri Haque Badhan has been a vocal advocate for change. She has consistently taken to the streets, standing alongside the people and speaking out against indiscriminate killings, oppression, and injustice. Now, Badhan is once again preparing to march.

This time, she is organising a protest against rape and violence against women, demanding that the perpetrators be brought to justice. Badhan has called on all women to join the "Shekol Bhangar Padayatra" (March to Break the Chains), a powerful demonstration for women's rights.

The march is scheduled for Friday (August 30) at 11:59 pm, starting from Shahbagh and proceeding toward the National Parliament. Badhan urges widespread participation, stating, "I'm going. I urge everyone to join. The more people that come, the bigger this movement will become."

Sources indicate that women from all walks of life—regardless of race, religion, or background—will present 13 demands to the interim government during the march. These demands include swift trials for cases of rape, violence, and oppression that occurred under the previous government, as well as the assurance of safety and security for all women in the country.