TV & Film
Shah Alam Shazu
Wed Apr 10, 2024 04:00 PM
Last update on: Wed Apr 10, 2024 04:00 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Eid was an absolute delight during my girlhood: Badhan

Shah Alam Shazu
Wed Apr 10, 2024 04:00 PM Last update on: Wed Apr 10, 2024 04:00 PM
Eid was an absolute delight during my girlhood: Badhan
Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

Amidst the flurry of her bustling career, which includes starring roles in the upcoming film "Esha Murder" set for release next Eid-ul-Adha and portraying a UNO (Upazila Nirbahi Officer) in another upcoming film, "Master", Badhan adeptly navigates her professional commitments. The "Rehana Maryam Noor" actress has recently concluded filming in Tangail's Madhupur and Dhanbari under the direction of Rezwan Shahriar Sumit for "Master".

However, amidst the whirlwind of her professional endeavours, Badhan warmly reflects on her roots, reminiscing about her childhood in Rayer Bazaar. Transporting us back to her younger days, she shares touching anecdotes and cherished memories of Eid celebrations, offering a glimpse into her heart and past. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Eid was an absolute delight during my girlhood, filled with sheer joy and excitement. I eagerly anticipated its arrival as a child, counting down the days until it came. However, now as a parent, I feel that the same anticipation level is missing in my daughter. This is perhaps because she receives new clothes throughout the year, unlike when I was young and eagerly awaited the new clothes and shoes that arrived only during Eid.

I remember the thrill of buying them and then hiding them away, adding to the excitement of the occasion. Then on Eid day, I retrieved the new clothes to finally wear them and appease my heart.

Read more

‘UNO’ Badhan treasures ‘Master’ shooting experience

Spending Eid at my nanu's (maternal grandfather) spacious home in Rayer Bazaar was always special, filled with leisurely strolls and cherished memories. I deeply miss those days.

.

 

Related topic:
azmeri Haque badhanEid-ul-Fitr 2024
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Dhallywood abuzz with films vying for festive spotlight

Dhallywood abuzz with films vying for festive spotlight

Film Companion names Badhan as one of the coolest heroines of 2023

Film Companion names Badhan as one of the coolest heroines of 2023

Badhan reveals Tamalika's 'Khufiya' surprise for her

Badhan set to debut as police officer in 'Esha Murder'

Azmeri Haque Badhan

Azmeri Haque Badhan’s many looks for Netflix’s Khufiya

বিএনপি নেতাকর্মীদের ঘরে ঘরে সন্তান গুম-বিচার বহির্ভূত হত্যার শোক: রিজভী
|রাজনীতি

বিএনপি নেতাকর্মীদের ঘরে ঘরে সন্তান গুম-বিচার বহির্ভূত হত্যার শোক: রিজভী

বাংলাদেশে ভারতের সাবেক হাইকমিশনার পিনাক রঞ্জন লর্ড ক্লাইভের ভূমিকা পালন করছেন বলেও এ সময় মন্তব্য করেন তিনি।

৪৫ মিনিট আগে
|শিল্পখাত

শতভাগ কারখানায় মার্চের বেতন ও ভাতা পরিশোধ করা হয়েছে: বিজিএমইএ

১২ মিনিট আগে
push notification
X