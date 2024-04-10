Eid was an absolute delight during my girlhood: Badhan

Amidst the flurry of her bustling career, which includes starring roles in the upcoming film "Esha Murder" set for release next Eid-ul-Adha and portraying a UNO (Upazila Nirbahi Officer) in another upcoming film, "Master", Badhan adeptly navigates her professional commitments. The "Rehana Maryam Noor" actress has recently concluded filming in Tangail's Madhupur and Dhanbari under the direction of Rezwan Shahriar Sumit for "Master".

However, amidst the whirlwind of her professional endeavours, Badhan warmly reflects on her roots, reminiscing about her childhood in Rayer Bazaar. Transporting us back to her younger days, she shares touching anecdotes and cherished memories of Eid celebrations, offering a glimpse into her heart and past.

Eid was an absolute delight during my girlhood, filled with sheer joy and excitement. I eagerly anticipated its arrival as a child, counting down the days until it came. However, now as a parent, I feel that the same anticipation level is missing in my daughter. This is perhaps because she receives new clothes throughout the year, unlike when I was young and eagerly awaited the new clothes and shoes that arrived only during Eid.

I remember the thrill of buying them and then hiding them away, adding to the excitement of the occasion. Then on Eid day, I retrieved the new clothes to finally wear them and appease my heart.

Spending Eid at my nanu's (maternal grandfather) spacious home in Rayer Bazaar was always special, filled with leisurely strolls and cherished memories. I deeply miss those days.

