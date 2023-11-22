Badhan set to debut as police officer in 'Esha Murder'

Real-life murder stories share the commonality of being acts of homicide and even horror stories simply because of these incidents actually taking place. Amidst the multitude of murders, a distinctive personal tale of homicide is set to surface in the latest project announced by the astute police officer and director of "Mission Extreme", "Black War" and "Dhaka Attack"; Sunny Sanwar. This film, titled "Esha Murder", promises to set itself apart from the numerous murder stories.

The director confirmed that filming for the movie is scheduled to commence in January, with its release planned for Eid.

On Tuesday evening, Sunny Sanwar unveiled the movie at a restaurant in Banani. During the announcement, it was also revealed that actresses Azmeri Haque Badhan and Puja Cruze would be portraying crucial roles in the film "Esha Murder". Actors including Misha Sawdagar, Shahiduzzaman Selim, Sumit Sengupta, Shatabdi Wadud, Sharif Siraj, Nibir Adnan Nahid, Sushama Sarker, and many others will also star in the film.

Chief of Anti Terrorism Unit and Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) SM Ruhul Amin, director Sani Sanwar, OTT platform Binge officials, and all the artistes were present as chief guests at the name and logo unveiling of the movie "Esha Murder".

Filmmaker Sunny said, "The story of this movie revolves around a murder incident that happened in Azimpur in 2009. I solved the case but it was a tough nut to crack. Although I have investigated many murders in my career, this incident particularly left an impression on me. I have prepared the script for over five years (2018 to 2023). Hopefully, the audience will get to see a different kind of murder story. The confidence viewers have developed from my previous projects can be further strengthened by experiencing this new endeavour."

Bandhan will be portraying the character of a female police officer. Highlighting that this will be her first stint in such a role, Bandhan remarked, "I had asked the director Sunny bhai, why he only saw men as police officers. Is it not possible for a female officer to conduct a murder investigation? However, As I am venturing into portraying such a character for the first time, I anticipate encountering new experiences. Given that it is a murder narrative, it will definitely be mysterious."

Puja Cruze, a participant in the 2018 "Lux Channel I Superstar" reality show, is set to play the role of Esha in the film. Subsequently, she pursued theater to hone her acting skills. She said, "I have waited for a long time for a good movie and an important role. That wish is going to be fulfilled. I am looking forward to this project, because of the plot and the characters. I believe I will attain the best outcomes from this movie."

"Esha Murder" will be a commercial film. The murder mystery will offer ample entertainment, featuring multiple songs. The movie, which is a joint production of Cop Creation and Binge is scheduled for a theatrical release during Eid ul-Fitr. The Binge app will later release the movie during Eid ul-Adha.