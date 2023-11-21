It feels like my life has a purpose now: Pori Moni

Dhaka cinema's much-talked-about actress, Pori Moni, has returned to the film set after a brief break. With most of her shoots wrapped up, she is now swiftly transitioning to filming a web project under the direction of Anam Biswas. Additionally, there is a possibility of her appearing in a movie directed by Raihan Rafi, marking a diverse range of shoots in the past one and a half years.

Pori Moni shared her thoughts in a conversation with The Daily Star this morning.

As a popular actress in Dhaka cinema, how do you perceive the love and constructive comments from your fans and followers through social media?

I've received so much love in my life; it truly feels amazing. My audience and my fans want me to make more films. Their love truly motivates me. Their love is unique; it gives me tremendous strength and enthusiasm.

Let me share something; people used to make various negative comments on social media before. They don't do that anymore. They offer constructive comments. They want to know when they can watch my new movies, why I'm not working more, and why I'm not on the big screen more often—thousands of such constructive comments fill my timeline. It feels like life has a purpose now. Life seems to be incredibly beautiful.

Pori Moni with her son Rajya

Nowadays, we see you frequently share many photos with your child.

If I don't post pictures of my son on Facebook, I receive numerous messages asking why I'm not sharing photos of my child. They ask about my baby more than me! They want to know about my son and how he is doing. It feels good as a mother. I'm surprised that people love my child so much!

You have the capability to work a lot if you wish. Why do we see less of your work now?

It's not that I'm working less. I haven't gotten lost. I'm still in Dhaka cinema, doing well. I took a break to become a mother. Now, I've returned to work. There's no need to re-establish myself. People recognise and love me. Also, it's not about quantity. I want people to see me in good, quality films. Scripts come to me regularly—I want to work slowly but steadily.

No artiste can handle an infinite number of tasks. I've decided firmly and selectively that I'll do good work. Now, I have a child; I need to give time to him as well. Everything has to be considered now.

How do you wish to shape your life?

My child holds the utmost priority for me. I'll work on films. I want to spend more and more time with my son. I don't want to regret later for not spending enough time with my son. Nevertheless, I'm an actress; I have to work on films. I want to work on films. I've finished planning for the next one and a half years.

There are talks about a new movie with renowned director Raihan Rafi?

Yes, indeed. Raihan Rafi once proposed, 'Let's make a film.' I thought, alongside OTT, I had to work on films. Hopefully, there will be a movie with Rafi too. Everyone will know in due time."

There's a plan to shoot a web film under Anam Biswas's direction?

This will be the first project for OTT. The shooting will take place in Chittagong and Barishal. I can assure you that it will be an extraordinary piece of work. I am incredibly optimistic about this project.

How far along is the shoot for the movie 'Dodor Golpo'?

Most of the shooting has been completed. It's going to be an exceptional movie. The reason I signed this film is the story. The story is different. Moreover, there's an opportunity for acting. You'll see me from a teenager to a middle-aged woman. A new look, a new story—such a character has never been seen before.