Wed Feb 7, 2024 11:24 AM
Last update on: Wed Feb 7, 2024 11:49 AM

Pori Moni, ABM Sumon pair up for Valentine’s Day short film

Photo: Collected

Every year on Valentine's Day, filmmakers, directors and actors bring the best productions for their audiences in the country in a bid to celebrate love. The upcoming Valentine's Day on February 14 would be no exception, with Pori Moni and ABM Sumon pairing up in a romantic short film.

Both the actors, who are loved by their audiences for their charm and acting prowess on screen, have announced the release of their romantic drama, titled "Booking", by revealing the poster of the short film on Tuesday (February 6).

Mizanur Rahman Aryan, the director of the film, informed that the film will release on OTT streaming platform Bongo BD on February 14.

"The story is based on a sweet love story . I've tried to present Pori Moni and ABM Sumon in a slightly different light on the screen. There's a beautiful song as well. It's a concise, feel-good love story encapsulated in just 30 minutes," he said.

Related topic:
Pori MoniABM SumonValentine's Day 2024
