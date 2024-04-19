Artistes who cast their votes in BFAA election today

Today many artistes cast their votes within the morning to evening timespan in the Bangladesh Film Artistes Association election. Some even engaged in social gatherings and discussed cinema after casting their votes. Reuniting with cherished colleagues after a considerable time made the day feel exceptionally meaningful for them.

Mahiya Mahi

Artistes who were present today were Suchanda, Babita, Champa, Asaduzzaman Noor, Shabnur, Nutan, Anwara, Omar Sani, Zahid Hasan, Ananta Jalil, Symon Sadiq, Nirab Hossain, Ziaul Roshan, Mahiya Mahi, and Bobby amongst many others.

In this year's election, the total number of voters was 571. The chief election commissioner overseeing the Film Artistes Association election is Khorshed Alam Khosru.

Bobby

The main contenders in the primary panels are Misha Sawdagor and Monowar Hossain Dipjol forming one panel, while Mahmud Koli and Nipun Akter constitute the opposing panel.