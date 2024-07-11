I want to return as leading actress: Mahiya Mahi

Mahiya Mahi, a renowned actress in the Dhallywood industry, took a hiatus for marriage and motherhood. However, following her separation from her second husband, she is now preparing to make a comeback to the screen.

During her break from acting, she earned acclaim for her role as the hero's mother in Shakib Khan's film "Rajkumar." Following that, Mahi remained off-screen for an extended period. Despite her absence from films, she maintained a strong presence on social media, frequently sharing glamorous photos from various photoshoots.

When asked about her return and current activities, the actress candidly replied, "I haven't found the right script for a comeback yet. Several screenplays have come my way, and I've reviewed them, but none have inspired me to return to acting yet."

Mahi expressed her desire to return to the screen stating, "I want to come back as a leading actress. For this reason, I'm holding out for a great director and a compelling script."

Speaking about working with Shakib Khan, Mahi remarked, "There is no substitute for him in the country. Shakib Khan's talent and stardom are truly God-given. It's more than just hard work; it's a natural gift. Many may strive to match him, but no one can truly become Shakib Khan."

Reflecting on her career, Mahi expressed that she doesn't aim to be constantly busy with back-to-back projects. She stated, "In India, stars like Allu Arjun and Prabhas patiently wait for years for films like 'Pushpa', 'KGF', and 'Kalki'. I want to adopt the same approach and wait for the right projects."

The actress further mentioned, "I want my performances to leave a lasting impression and satisfy the audience. Simply increasing the number of projects isn't important to me. If I can deliver a standout film like 'Agnee' or 'Poramon' once a year, that would be a significant achievement for me."