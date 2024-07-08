TV & Film
Mon Jul 8, 2024 06:08 PM
Last update on: Mon Jul 8, 2024 06:44 PM

Rituparna Sengupta to star in Bangladeshi film

Mon Jul 8, 2024 06:08 PM Last update on: Mon Jul 8, 2024 06:44 PM
Photo: Collected

Indian actress Rituparna Sengupta is set to collaborate with Rashid Polash on his latest directorial film "Tari."

The director informed The Daily Star that the actress has given her initial confirmation over the phone. "We will officially sign the agreement with the actress soon," Polash said.

He also mentioned that some parts of the film have already been shot in Rajshahi. They plan to complete the remaining scenes in September when Rituparna arrives in Dhaka. In the movie, Rituparna will play the role of an extra artiste.

Rituparna to arrive in Dhaka
Rituparna to arrive in Dhaka

The story of Tari is written by Ahadur Rahman, with the screenplay and dialogues by Golam Rabbani. The director plans to release the film this year under the Punya Films banner.

push notification