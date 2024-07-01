Bobby and Rashid Polash trade blows over ‘Moyurakkhi’ dispute

Released in two cineplexes during Eid-ul-Azha, the film "Moyurakkhi" was pulled from theatres within two weeks. Despite its short run, the film remains in the spotlight due to a heated exchange of allegations between its director Rashid Polash, and lead actress Eamin Haque Bobby.

Bobby has accused Polash of mismanagement, overspending, and failing to pay the crew, leading to a series of disputes between the two.

Bobby accused Polash of overspending the film's budget. "The production company had provided a budget, but the director spent double that amount. A director should know how much is needed to make a good film. After the shoot started, he claimed budget issues. Aj International Limited, the production company, invested as he requested to make a good film, but what we saw on screen did not meet expectations," the actress alleged.

"The director cheated by showing a different story than what was agreed upon," Bobby added.

Polash acknowledged the budget increase, "The initial budget was Tk 30 lakh, but it became clear that we couldn't make the desired film with that amount. After informing the producer, they agreed to support the project. Detailed accounts of all expenses were provided. These allegations are baseless and motivated."

Bobby also claimed that many crew members complained to her about unpaid dues. "Some crew members told me they haven't received their full payment. They asked me to speak with the director. After informing the production company, I learned there were several issues with payments," Bobby mentioned.

Polash responded, "Daily wages were paid to the crew, but some demanded more due to the extended production period of two to three years. It's natural for some to ask for more, but we tried to explain our situation. Not everyone can be completely satisfied. This wasn't a large-scale production. Bobby was paid as per her contract, not less. If she demands more now, what can we do?"

Bobby expressed dissatisfaction with her character's portrayal, stating, "The film revolves around my character, yet it was not established well. Many of my scenes were not shot, and some were missing even in dubbing. I was supposed to perform in an item song, but it was given to someone else. I've never had such a bad experience working with anyone."

Polash countered, "Is it solely my fault that her scenes were not shot? Her call time was 11am, but she would arrive at 5pm, get ready by 7pm, and leave by 11pm. It was challenging to complete her scenes. When I requested her to reshoot some scenes, she came at 6pm. To fit the story, some parts had to be cut. The item song was not initially part of the film; it was added later to increase the duration. Bobby demanded full payment before completing the work, which is not how things are done."

Bobby also accused Polash of mishandling the film's promotion and release. "A director is crucial for a film. He took on all responsibilities but failed to deliver. He promised a release in 15-16 theatres but ended up with only two. He didn't understand the distribution policy. Despite having beautiful songs, only one was released before the premiere, and there was no trailer. I've never seen such carelessness in my career," Bobby asserted.

Polash responded, "I have no experience releasing films during Eid. It was Bobby's decision to release it during Eid. She assured me she would handle everything. Now, she blames me for fewer theatre releases. Promotion was the production company's responsibility. They couldn't sell digital rights, so the songs weren't released."

He added, "Bobby didn't participate in the promotion and charged for appearances. How can artistes charge for promoting their own film?"

The conflict escalated to a physical altercation. On the day after Eid, a heated argument led to Bobby allegedly hitting Polash, as confirmed by producer Ayesha Siddika. While Bobby denied the physical assault, she admitted to a verbal altercation. Polash declined to comment on the incident.