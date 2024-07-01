Actress Bobby faces charges of attempted murder and theft, files countersuit

Renowned actress Eamin Haque Bobby is embroiled in legal controversy after Muhammad Sakib Uddoja filed a case against her, accusing her of theft and assault with the intent to murder.

The case was registered at Gulshan Police Station on June 23, under case number 13/164. Gulshan Police Officer-in-Charge Mazharul Islam confirmed the case and mentioned that Bobby and the primary accused, Mirza Abul Bashar, have filed a countersuit.

The investigation, led by Sub-Inspector Anwar Hossain, is currently underway. "Two cases were filed on June 23. The defendants in case number 13 have also lodged a case. Both cases are under investigation, and it's too early to comment further," Hossain told the media.

The charges against Bobby and Bashar include "assault with intent to murder causing serious injury, theft, damage, and intimidation." The complaint also noted that the YN Center suffered damages worth Tk 150,000 and thefts amounting to Tk 100,000, which are yet to be recovered.

Muhammad Sakib Uddoja, the complainant and AGM of YN Center, stated that Aman, who rented a restaurant from them, brought in Abul Bashar and actress Bobby as third-party partners when he faced financial difficulties. They had agreed to purchase the restaurant's equipment and take over the business. As part of the deal, Aman was supposed to receive Tk 55 lakh from Bobby and Bashar, but cheques worth Tk 15 lakh and Tk 10 lakh were dishonoured, leading to disputes.

Sakib explained, "Aman suggested we rent to a third party when he couldn't keep up with payments. Despite some overdue rent, they paid for May. However, they falsely issued another bill claiming an additional Tk 7 lakh received, which was not true. This revealed Bashar's dishonest nature. When confronted, Bashar became aggressive, creating a fearful environment."

The altercation escalated on June 23 when Aman locked the restaurant to prevent Bashar and Bobby from entering. Angered, Bashar broke in with his car, intimidated the staff, and assaulted Sakib, causing a severe nosebleed for six hours. Sakib called the police for help, leading to the filing of case number 13. Bashar and Bobby then filed a counter-case, number 14.

Sakib recounted the events, saying, "We filed a case against two people. They countered with a case against all our employees and ten unidentified persons. After the incident, Bashar returned and stole more items. We are planning to meet with the police for protection against these individuals."

On behalf of Bobby, Md Abbas filed the counter-suit, accusing building owner Shahina Yasmin, her son Jawan Al Mamun, and others of grievously injuring Bashar with the intent to murder and stealing Tk 55 lakh worth of goods, including a Tk 4 lakh watch, Tk 1.45 lakh in cash, 1.5 tolas of gold chain, and an iPhone.

Bashar claimed, "We entered into a contract to open a restaurant, primarily to be owned by Bobby, with me as the operational partner. We invested Tk 80-90 lakh. Initially, we paid the rent for May, but when we requested the building's legal documents, they delayed, causing issues."

Bashar further alleged, "We discovered the building lacked proper documentation, making it difficult to obtain a restaurant license. When we confronted them, they cut off the electricity and caused various other problems. One day, we found our belongings thrown outside. When I protested, they assaulted me. I have CCTV footage showing the assault by the building residents."

The footage, obtained by the media, shows Bashar being dragged and beaten. Bobby later visited the scene, resulting in the building owners filing a case against her. Bashar insists that their legal troubles stem from the building owners' false accusations and a lack of valid documentation, and they are preparing to take legal action.

A source mentioned that a mediation meeting was scheduled for 9pm at Gulshan Police Station. When contacted, Officer-in-Charge Mazharul Islam said, "Both parties visited the station. There is a dispute between the landlord and tenant. Both are out on bail and want to settle the matter. I cannot mediate, but if they reach a mutual agreement outside, they can approach us for the necessary legal proceedings. Otherwise, we will proceed with our investigation."