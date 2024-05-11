TV & Film
'Moyurakkhi' confirms Eid release date with second poster

Photo: Collected

The second poster for Rashid Polash's film "Moyurakkhi" has been released, featuring Sudip Biswas Deep, and Eamin Haque Bobby. With this poster, the makers have officially revealed their plan to release the movie this Eid-ul-Azha.

The poster depicts the two protagonists, Deep and Bobby, surrounded by lush greenery, with a plane in the background. At the end of the poster you can see the title "Moyurakkhi: The Story of a Deceitful Bird".

Director Rashid Polash expressed confidence to The Daily Star stating that amidst the flurry of Eid releases, audiences will still choose to watch his film. "I am not daunted by the fierce competition this Eid," he added. 

"Every poster for a movie I direct is a thematic representation. The film draws inspiration from true events and will explore the highs and lows of relationships in showbiz. Audiences can expect a unique experience from this film," shared the director.

Written by Golam Rabbani, the film also features Sadia Mahi, Sumit Sengupta, Farzana Chobi, and others.The film's soundtrack has been directed by Jahid Nirob and features vocals by Konal, Muhin Khan, and several other artistes.

