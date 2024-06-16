Multiplexes to exclusively screen ‘Moyurakkhi’

Eid brings a plethora of new movies to theatres across the country, providing movie lovers with the chance to enjoy a variety of genres and fresh stories. This Eid-ul-Azha, Rashid Polash's second film, "Moyurakkhi", is set to premiere exclusively at Star Cineplex, Jamuna Blockbuster, and Lion Cinemas starting tomorrow.

In "Moyurakkhi", Eamin Haque Bobby and Sudip Biswas Deep play the lead pair. Recently, the movie's poster and teaser were unveiled. The teaser shows a hijacker taking control of a plane, with the pilot desperately calling for help. This news spreads rapidly across the media, creating nationwide tension. The teaser concludes with the phrase, "The story of the dishonest bird".

Regarding the film, leading actress Bobby commented, "Many films are bound to compete during Eid. The films released on Eid offer a unique experience, and 'Moyurakkhi' is no different. Its story stands out and I am confident that the audience will appreciate its distinctiveness when they see it in theatres. I'm very optimistic about our film and our team has put in a lot of hard work."

The story and screenplay have been written by Golam Rabbani, while the music is composed by Jahid Nirob. The songs are sung by Muheen Khan, Purnota, Torsha, Jahid Nirob, Shakila Saki, and Nadim Bhuiyan.

The movie also features roles played by Sadia Mahi, Sumit Sengupta, Farzana Chobi, Shomu Chowdhury, Deepak Suman, Sabina Puthi, and many others.