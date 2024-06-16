‘Toofan’ to release in 123 halls, Cineplex’s Eid day tickets sell out

Eid is incomplete without megastar Shakib Khan's films. Yesterday, director Raihan Rafi released the trailer for "Toofan", and fans can't stop raving about its superior cinematography and action stunts. As "Toofan" gains momentum on social media, fans are rapidly booking advance tickets to the nearest theatres to watch the first day first show.

The film will be screened in two-thirds of the cinema halls across the country, totaling 123 cinema halls, on Eid. The makers have also released the list of theatres screening the film.

Apart from Star Cineplex, Jamuna Blockbuster and Lion Cinemas, "Toofan", will be released across all the big single screens in Bangladesh. Interestingly, as soon as Star Cineplex released the tickets this morning, advance tickets for the film have been selling out like wildfire.

According to Cineplex, there will be 17 screenings on Eid day and 23 shows per day starting the following day across all branches. Speaking with the authorities, it was confirmed that the advance tickets for the first day of "Toofan" sold out across all branches of Cineplex within a few hours in the morning. Additionally, 80 percent of the tickets for the second day were sold online.

Not only Cineplex but several theaters including Jamuna Blockbuster, Lion Cinemas, and Shyamoli are selling advance tickets for "Toofan". Facebook pages of various cinema halls have confirmed that Shakib's film is selling record advance tickets. For this reason, Raihan Rafi posted on his Facebook that "Toofan" is creating history in advance ticket sales.

Aside from Shakib Khan starring as the leading man, the star-studded cast of the film also includes Masuma Rahman Nabila, Fazlur Rahman Babu, Gazi Rakayet, Misha Sawdagar, and Chanchal Chowdhury, among others.

Shakib Khan's portrayal of a gangster promises to be a standout performance in this action-packed film.