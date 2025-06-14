Sabila debuts, ‘Taandob’ ensues

Once a sweetheart of television, Sabila Nur has hit the bullseye with her silver-screen debut with a leading role opposite Shakib Khan in "Taandob". The film will go down in Bangladesh's cinematic history for being rife with action, twists, and cameos.

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

Big-screen Sabila has a ring to it. What kind of feedback are you getting from the audience?

I am simply overwhelmed! As an overthinker, I was skeptical of how the audience would perceive me, especially while shooting "Lichur Bagane". However, I was flabbergasted at how much love I have been receiving for the film. People loved my performance not only in multiplexes, but in single-screen halls as well. Starring opposite our megastar Shakib Khan is a dream for every actress, and I am glad to have lived it.

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

With so many stars cast in the film, and cameos only adding to the hype, did you ever feel overshadowed in the mix?

Never. I was honestly stoked to work alongside the likes of Jaya Ahsan, Fazlur Rahman Babu, Shahiduzzaman Selim, and so many others in the film. When Raihan Rafi, brilliant director that he is, read me the script, I understood both the limitations and strengths of my role, and I believe we delivered the best possible portrayal. So I have no qualms about it.

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

What makes Raihan Rafi so successful, according to your experience shooting with him?

He is just so calm and cool-headed on-set. Regardless of the situation, he knows what he wants, and there is no ruckus when shooting. You could say that he is a consummate professional.

Was it nerve-wracking to share the screen with Shakib Khan? Talk us through your first day of shooting.

I remember it vividly – It was 5:30 in the morning at Rajshahi, and I was worried that I hadn't gotten enough sleep. My first shot was with Shakib Khan, so I was naturally anxious. However, every person on that set did their best to make me feel at home, and at no point did they treat me like I was an 'outsider'. Shakib bhai has been super-kind to me. He is encouraging, warm, and professional. After that first shot, I was on my way and did not look back for the rest of the shots.

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

Now that you've debuted on the big screen, will it be difficult to go back to television?

I haven't given it much thought, to be honest. Wherever I am today, it's because of my years in television and YouTube, so it's unlikely that I'll ever be completely off it. However, I am looking to do more films with good scripts and messages for the audience.

There's an unfortunate perception among the audience that actresses in commercial cinema are 'showpieces' in the film. Do you want to actively battle that notion?

I do, but I don't think about it that way. The talented women who paved the way have worked very hard to get where they are right now, so I have nothing but respect for them. However, rather than coming out to say that 'we are much more,' why don't we just show them? That's what I want to do.