TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sat Jun 8, 2024 06:41 PM
Last update on: Sat Jun 8, 2024 06:48 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Bubly, Bobby, and Mimi to face off this Eid

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sat Jun 8, 2024 06:41 PM Last update on: Sat Jun 8, 2024 06:48 PM
Bubly, Bobby, and Mimi to face off this Eid
Photo: Star and Collected

This Eid-ul-Azha, it is almost certain that three films will hit the silver screens—"Toofan", "Moyurakkhi" and "Revenge". These films feature three ace actresses -- Shobnom Bubly, Eamin Haque Bobby and Indian actress Mimi Chakraborty.

Three other films have stepped back from the Eid race this time , and they are —"Jongli", "Esha Murder", and "Neelchokro". Earlier on Eid-ul-Fitr, 11 films were released, which was quite confusing for the audience.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Raihan Rafi's "Toofan" features Shakib Khan opposite Mimi and Masuma Rahman Nabila. It also stars Chanchal Chowdhury, and Misha Sawdagor among others. For the first time, Chanchal and Shakib will be sharing the screens. The teaser and two songs from the film, "Laage Ura Dhura" and the title track "Toofan" have already stirred up social media.

Rashid Polash directorial film "Moyurakkhi" features Bobby in the lead role. It also features Sudip Biswas Dip, Sumit Sengupta, Farzana Chobi, Somu Chowdhury, Deepak Suman, and many others. "Moyurakshi" is based on the story of a plane hijacking in Bangladesh.

Bubly starrer ‘Revenge’ gets uncut censore clearance
Read more

Bubly starrer ‘Revenge’ gets uncut censor clearance

"Revenge", starring Shobnom Bubly, also features Ziaul Roshan, Deepa Khandakar, Misha Sawdagor, and many others. It is directed by Mohammad Iqbal. According to the production company, the action scenes featuring the lead actress, Shobnom Bubly, will be an added treat for the audience.

Related topic:
Eid-ul-Azha 2024ToofanMoyurakkhiRevengeShobnom BublyEamin Haque BobbyMimi Chakraborty
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

‘Government-granted films should not feel like charity projects’

‘Government-granted films should not feel like charity projects’

8m ago
25 years of Shakib Khan: 249 films, hits, and more to come

25 years of Shakib Khan: 249 films, hits, and more to come

1w ago
‘Jongli’ was challenging, I completely immersed myself: Siam Ahmed

‘Jongli’ was challenging, I completely immersed myself: Siam Ahmed

1w ago
‘Moyurakkhi’ features rickshaw art-based imagery in its item song

‘Moyurakkhi’ features rickshaw art-based imagery in its item song

1d ago

Chanchal Chowdhury confirms involvement in Shakib Khan’s ‘Toofan’

1m ago
|আন্তর্জাতিক

আল-আকসা হাসপাতাল এলাকায় মিনিটে মিনিটে ইসরায়েলি হামলা, নিহত অন্তত ৫৫

কুয়েত স্পেশালিটি হাসপাতালের পরিচালক বলেছেন, ইসরায়েলি হামলায় নিহতদের মরদেহ রাস্তায় পড়ে আছে।

২৬ মিনিট আগে
|বাণিজ্য

কর অব্যাহতি বেড়ে ১ লাখ ৬৩ হাজার কোটি টাকা

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification