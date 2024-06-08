Bubly, Bobby, and Mimi to face off this Eid

This Eid-ul-Azha, it is almost certain that three films will hit the silver screens—"Toofan", "Moyurakkhi" and "Revenge". These films feature three ace actresses -- Shobnom Bubly, Eamin Haque Bobby and Indian actress Mimi Chakraborty.

Three other films have stepped back from the Eid race this time , and they are —"Jongli", "Esha Murder", and "Neelchokro". Earlier on Eid-ul-Fitr, 11 films were released, which was quite confusing for the audience.

Raihan Rafi's "Toofan" features Shakib Khan opposite Mimi and Masuma Rahman Nabila. It also stars Chanchal Chowdhury, and Misha Sawdagor among others. For the first time, Chanchal and Shakib will be sharing the screens. The teaser and two songs from the film, "Laage Ura Dhura" and the title track "Toofan" have already stirred up social media.

Rashid Polash directorial film "Moyurakkhi" features Bobby in the lead role. It also features Sudip Biswas Dip, Sumit Sengupta, Farzana Chobi, Somu Chowdhury, Deepak Suman, and many others. "Moyurakshi" is based on the story of a plane hijacking in Bangladesh.

"Revenge", starring Shobnom Bubly, also features Ziaul Roshan, Deepa Khandakar, Misha Sawdagor, and many others. It is directed by Mohammad Iqbal. According to the production company, the action scenes featuring the lead actress, Shobnom Bubly, will be an added treat for the audience.