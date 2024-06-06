TV & Film
Bubly starrer 'Revenge' gets uncut censor clearance

Shakib Khan's upcoming film "Tufan" is not the only movie creating buzz for this Eid. His co-star, actress Shobnom Bubly, also has a feature set lined up for the upcoming Eid release. 

The film "Revenge", featuring Bubly and Ziaul Roshan, directed by Md Iqbal, has recently received censor board clearance without any cuts.

Director Iqbal shared the news yesterday, expressing his satisfaction with the approval. "The feedback from the board was highly positive, and receiving uncut clearance is a testament to our hard work. Even Censor Board member Khorshed Alam Khoshru bhai lauded the film, which is immensely gratifying. We are planning to release 'Revenge' around Eid-ul-Azha," he stated.

Bubli takes on the role of a police officer in the movie, with Roshan playing the lead opposite her. The cast also includes Misha Sawdagar, Deepa Khandakar, and Shimanta, among others.

Iqbal is optimistic that "Revenge" will meet the expectations of the audience and be well-received.

