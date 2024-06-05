TV & Film
Shakib Khan starrer ‘Toofan’ gets uncut censor certificate
Photo: Collected

Raihan Rafi's "Toofan '' has already made a roaring impact with its first song, "Laage Ura Dhura," which is trending at number four on YouTube. Both the teaser and the song have received an overwhelming response from audiences in both Bangladesh and Kolkata. 

Now, there's more good news for fans: the film has received an uncut censor certificate. It was hence given a verbal "no objection" on Tuesday night.

Censor Board member Kazi Hayat confirmed to The Daily Star that the movie "Toofan" has received permission from the Censor Board to be released uncut.

"Toofan" was submitted to the Censor Board three days ago. The clearance certificate is expected to be delivered to the film's director and producers today.

The Raihan Rafi directorial film also stars Mimi Chakraborty, Chanchal Chowdhury, Masooma Nabila, and Misha Swadagar, among others. Shakib Khan plays the role of a gangster in this film. 

