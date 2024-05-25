‘Toofan’ drops ‘Ura Dhura’ teaser featuring Pritom Hasan

Shakib Khan and Mimi Chakraborty starrer "Toofan" has officially released the teaser for its first song, "Lage Ura Dhura", which showcases the electrifying chemistry between the two silver screen stars.

The item song has been voiced by popular singer Pritom Hasan, who brings his signature upbeat music to the track. The teaser also offers a brief glimpse of the singer.

In the music video teaser, Shakib Khan looks dapper in two different outfits: in one, he is seen wearing a classic white shirt and black pants with a single golden stripe on the side. While in another, he dons an all-black suit ensemble with golden designs decorating the shoulder pads of his jacket. Mimi Chakraborty looks extremely glamorous and alluring in a deep blue ghagra choli.

Chorki has yet to unveil the full song on their YouTube and Facebook channels. However, the teaser has already created a buzz on social media within minutes of its release.

The film is expected to be released on Eid-ul-Azha. The Raihan Rafi directorial film also stars Chanchal Chowdhury, Masooma Nabila, and Jisshu Sengupta, amongst others.

The teaser of the film suggests a plot that explores the life of an underworld mafia leader determined to take over the country.