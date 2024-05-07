‘Toofan’s’ teaser hints at action like never before!

The teaser for the Shakib Khan-starrer film "Toofan" has just been dropped. The action-packed scenes from the teaser hint at a project the Dhallywood actor has never been seen in before. The teaser suggests a plot that explores the life of an underworld mafia, who is adamant about taking over the country.

Shakib Khan's look in the film was leaked a few days earlier, which was liked by the audience, while some also criticised, pointing out the resemblance of the look to Ranbir Kapoor's in "Animal".

As soon as the teaser was dropped, there was a mixed reaction on social media. One user commented, "This is going to be the best film of Shakib Khan to date," while another user remarked, "It seems like a lite version of the Indian film 'KGF'."



Chanchal Chowdhury in the film.

As the teaser ends, it showcases Chanchal Chowdhury in a glimpse, where he challenges Shakib Khan, who portrays the character Toofan. However, it will be the first time for the Bangladeshi audience and Shakib fans to look forward to an absolutely new look and action-based plot.

The film is expected to be released on Eid-ul-Azha. The Raihan Rafi directorial film also stars Masooma Nabila, Mimi Chakraborty, and Jisshu Sengupta, amongst others.