Chanchal Chowdhury confirms involvement in Shakib Khan’s ‘Toofan’

As the anticipation surrounding the forthcoming film "Toofan" continues to escalate, inclusion of prominent actor Chanchal Chowdhury in the film gets confirmed by the actor himself and the makers of the film.

The anticipation is fueled by the captivating casting choices orchestrated by director Raihan Rafi, with rumours spreading about popular actors Afran Nisho, Jisshu Sengupta being in the central casts.

Amidst whispers and speculation, the revelation of Chanchal Chowdhury's pivotal role opposite Shakib Khan has sent ripples of excitement throughout the industry. While initially shrouded in secrecy, the confirmation from the production house, Chorki, has only intensified the intrigue surrounding Chanchal Chowdhury's significant contribution to "Toofan".

The announcement for "Toofan" came towards the end of last year. It marks the first collaboration between superstar Shakib Khan and filmmaker Raihan Rafi. The film is slated for release during the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha. Alongside Shakib Khan, it features Kolkata's actress Mimi Chakraborty and Bangladeshi actress Masuma Rahman Nabila.

While both actresses are on board, there were apprehensions about Chanchal Chowdhury's inclusion in the film. The character was initially speculated to be played by Afran Nisho, then Kolkata'sJisshu Sengupta. However, it was later confirmed to be played by Chanchal Chowdhury by the makers of the film.

Confirming his involvement in the film, Chanchal stated, "This character offers me a unique opportunity once again to delve into a different genre. Raihan Rafi is one of the most talented directors of our time. I have known Shakib Khan for years and working with him will be a different experience altogether. Collaborating with such significant entities undoubtedly will be exciting and bode well."

Redoan Rony, the chief executive officer of Chorki, said, "There's nothing new to say about Chanchal bhai. He is a source of pride for us. Despite gaining recognition beyond our borders, he remains committed to his work here. I have gained considerable experience working with him. His presence in the film 'Toofan' will undoubtedly elevate its essence to a different level."

In a groundbreaking collaboration, three titans of the Bangla entertainment industry, SVF, Chorki and Alpha-i, have joined forces to produce "Toofan", starring Dhallywood superstar Shakib Khan. Directed by Raihan Rafi, this colossal production marks the convergence of major film studios, renowned directorial talent, and the nation's popular actor.

It's worth mentioning that Chanchal Chowdhury is currently in the United States attending the prestigious Suchitra Sen International Bengali Film Festival 2024. He is scheduled to join the "Toofan" unit upon his return next month.