A vested group is out to destroy Bangla cinema: Shakib Khan

"Bangla cinema is now reaching audiences across the globe with honour. At a time when our films are doing well, a vested quarter has launched a conspiracy to destroy this progress. The films that are performing well are being targeted for piracy. I would say, this is not just a conspiracy against our cinema—it's a conspiracy against the country," said Dhallywood superstar Shakib Khan.

He made the remarks on Sunday (June 22) evening at a special screening of "Taandob" held at Sony Cineplex in the capital.

Sixteen days after its release, Shakib Khan watched his film "Taandob" in theatres for the first time. Prior to the screening, the actor stated, "A nation that thrives culturally, thrives the most. Just as we are making progress through our films and cultural identity, we are being attacked by piracy. We witnessed this with 'Borbaad', and now 'Taandob' was pirated even earlier."

Despite the piracy, "Taandob" continues to draw audiences to theatres. Shakib expressed his gratitude to both viewers and authorities.

"I thank the cinema-loving audience of our country. Even after the film was pirated, they are still going to the theatres to watch it. Our film is still running houseful shows. This is a form of resistance from the audience. To save cinema, everyone must raise their voice and stand against piracy," he added.

The special screening was attended by "Taandob" director Raihan Rafi, producer Shahriar Shakil, Redoan Rony, and actors Gazi Rakayet, Fazlur Rahman Babu, Sabila Nur, A K Azad Setu, Salahuddin Lavlu, Sumon Anwar, and Mukit Zakaria.

Also present at the event were artistes Azmeri Haque Badhan, Deepa Khandakar, Mondera Chakroborty, musician Xefer Rahman, director Chayanika Chowdhury, among others.