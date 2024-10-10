‘We should coexist peacefully’: Shakib Khan on relations with India

Shakib Khan's strong connection with India spans several years. His stunning transformation in the 2016 Bangladesh-India joint production "Shikari", where he starred alongside Srabanti Chatterjee, left many in awe.

The actor has a substantial fan base in both Kolkata and Bangladesh, and his film songs are widely popular in both regions. He became the first Bangladeshi actor to star in a pan-Indian movie, titled "Dorod", directed by Anonno Mamun.

In a recent interview with Anandabazar, Shakib faced tough questions about the delicate relationship between India and Bangladesh and offered his perspective on the matter.

Here are some key excerpts from the interview:

Regarding the impact of the current changing situation in Bangladesh, the Dhallywood star replied, "I'm doing very well. I have no issues. I am a non-political person and always stand by the country and its people."

When asked about the anti-Indian sentiment circulating on social media and how it could affect the film industries of both countries, Shakib explained, "Bangladesh continues to send Hilsa fish, our cricketers play there, and diplomatic talks are ongoing. As neighbours, we should coexist peacefully, and that's what I observe."

He further noted that negative comments are exchanged from both sides. Some people in Bangladesh make remarks, and others in India respond negatively. According to Shakib, these differences often stem from emotional perspectives, and fluctuations in relationships are natural.

"Eventually, things settle down. I'm not overly concerned about these issues. If any real problems arise, the leaders of both nations will find solutions. As Asians, I believe we should strive to live together in unity."

When asked about the vandalism of movie theatres post-August 5, Shakib responded cautiously. "After such a massive political upheaval, it takes time for things to return to normal. For instance, when a local artiste's film was released in West Bengal, there was disruption due to protests. Ups and downs are common everywhere. In times of national crisis, it's natural for people to protest and engage in movements."

Shakib expressed confidence that the film industry would recover and progress even faster, as it's often the people who both break and rebuild things. He sees new challenges as opportunities for growth.

Regarding the criticism he faced for staying silent during student protests, with some fans accusing him of not being in the country at the time, Shakib clarified, "If you check my social media, you'll see that even before the unrest gained momentum in Bangladesh, I was invited by the Dubai government to receive a Golden Visa and residency. I had planned to complete my work in Dubai and then take a vacation in the United States, where I also have a residence. It was only after I arrived in Dubai that I learned about the situation in Bangladesh. Immediately, I expressed my support for my country on social media. As the situation worsened, I continued posting in support of the people."

When asked about his personal life being scrutinised, particularly his past relationships, Shakib admitted, "Yes, it has hurt me. No breakup is easy. Whatever happened, maybe it was meant to happen. Life is a journey, and along the way, we meet and part ways with many people. Both of them (Apu-Bubly) are part of my past, and I've said this before. Let them remain in the past."

The "Priyotoma" actor emphasised that he has no regrets. Whatever has happened, he believes it was for the best. He has two children, his parents, close loved ones, and millions of fans from home and abroad who shower him with immense love, and with all of them, he is content.