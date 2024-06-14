Those who lack merit resort to criticism: Shakib Khan

Over the past two years, no film featuring Shakib Khan has premiered outside the Eid season. This pattern has sparked criticism, with many speculating that Shakib avoids non-Eid releases out of fear of box office failure. True to form, Shakib Khan's latest movie, "Toofan", is set to release this Eid-ul-Azha.

Directed by Raihan Rafi, the film revolves around the story of a 90s gangster. Alongside Shakib, the cast includes "Aynabaji" famed Masuma Rahman Nabila and Tollywood actress Mimi Chakraborty, with Chanchal Chowdhury making a special appearance.

To mark the film's release, the "Toofan" team held a press conference yesterday. Shakib Khan attended the event, where he discussed the film and responded to criticism regarding his decision to release movies exclusively during Eid.

The Dhallywood superstar addressed the critics, stating, "There are always people who have something to say. Now they're raising questions about why my movies aren't released outside of Eid. I've been in the industry for 25 years, and my success is well-established. I don't feel the need to prove myself anymore."

"My focus is on working for those who support me. When I returned from the US, my aim was to honour the love of those standing in line just to see me at the airport. I want to repay their loyalty by acting in high-quality films. Without quality, how can we compete? If our films aren't good enough to be shown in our country's multiplexes, let alone internationally, how can we hope to stand alongside Hollywood and Bollywood? Quality is essential for that," he added.

Shakib further remarked, "Our goal is to advance Bengali cinema without paying heed to detractors. Those who constantly find faults and try to hold Bengali cinema back fail to recognise the quality and often try to obscure it. Frankly, they lack merit themselves, which is why they resort to criticism. Support good Bengali movies, whether they are mine or someone else's, and don't listen to the naysayers."

Looking ahead, Shakib Khan revealed that his films will also be released on occasions other than Eid. He stated, "My movies will be released in the future, apart from Eid."

Shakib's upcoming film "Dorod" is set to be released independently of Eid, as per the creators, along with a few more projects in the pipeline.