Experience the ‘Toofani’ journey, say no to piracy: Shakib Khan

Today, the much awaited Shakib Khan starrer ''Toofan" finally arrived in cinemas. 123 halls are screening the Raihan Rafi directorial project.

In a video message posted from Shakib Khan's verified Facebook page, the actor invited his fans and film lovers to experience the '"Toofani" journey.

In the video post he expressed his concerns regarding the problems that may arise due to piracy. "As much as I am excited about the film's release, I am equally concerned about if it gets pirated. A film's producer, director, artistes and all the members associated with a production face huge losses because of piracy. The film industry is on the way to destruction due to piracy."

Shakib further advises in the video that if anybody is seen making a video during screenings, they should make them aware and refuse them from making any video. "If necessary, inform the authorities, or the police. I believe your awareness will be able to stop piracy. Enjoy 'Toofan', see you in the cinemas."

"Toofan" also stars Chanchal Chowdhury, Masuma Rahman Nabila, Mimi Chakraborty and Misha Sawdagor among others.