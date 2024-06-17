TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Mon Jun 17, 2024 11:21 AM
Last update on: Mon Jun 17, 2024 11:57 AM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Experience the ‘Toofani’ journey, say no to piracy: Shakib Khan

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Mon Jun 17, 2024 11:21 AM Last update on: Mon Jun 17, 2024 11:57 AM
Experience the ‘Toofani’ journey, say no to piracy: Shakib Khan
Photo: Collected

Today, the much awaited Shakib Khan starrer ''Toofan" finally arrived in cinemas. 123 halls are screening the Raihan Rafi directorial project.

In a video message posted from Shakib Khan's verified Facebook page, the actor invited his fans and film lovers to experience the '"Toofani" journey. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

In the video post he expressed his concerns regarding the problems that may arise due to piracy. "As much as I am excited about the film's release, I am equally concerned about if it gets pirated. A film's producer, director, artistes and all the members associated with a production face huge losses because of piracy. The film industry is on the way to destruction due to piracy."

Shakib further advises in the video that if anybody is seen making a video during screenings, they should make them aware and refuse them from making any video. "If necessary, inform the authorities, or the police. I believe your awareness will be able to stop piracy. Enjoy 'Toofan', see you in the cinemas."

Meet Tahsan Shuvo, the young lyricist behind ‘Toofan’ title track
Read more

Meet Tahsan Shuvo, the young lyricist behind ‘Toofan’ title track

"Toofan" also stars Chanchal Chowdhury, Masuma Rahman Nabila, Mimi Chakraborty and Misha Sawdagor among others.

Related topic:
ToofanShakib KhanRaihan RafiFacebook pageToofani journeyChanchal ChowdhuryMasuma Rahman NabilaMimi ChakrabortyMisha Sawdagor
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Shakib Khan starrer ‘Toofan’ gets uncut censor certificate

Shakib Khan starrer ‘Toofan’ gets uncut censor certificate

1w ago
Shakib Khan walks the ramp with Dhallywood divas

Shakib Khan walks the ramp with Dhallywood divas

1w ago

I’m sure audiences will appreciate 'Kaalpurush’s' unique narrative: Tanzika Amin

3w ago
‘Toofan’s’ promotional event becomes a star-studded affair

‘Toofan’s’ promotional event becomes a star-studded affair

4d ago
Bubly, Bobby, and Mimi to face off this Eid

Bubly, Bobby, and Mimi to face off this Eid

1w ago
|বাংলাদেশ

প্রবল বর্ষণ, বন্যা ও জলাবদ্ধতায় সিলেট-সুনামগঞ্জে ঈদ আনন্দে ভাটা

ভারী বর্ষণ ও পাহাড়ি ঢলে তলিয়ে গেছে দুই জেলার বিস্তীর্ণ নিম্নাঞ্চল।

৪৫ মিনিট আগে
|সংস্কৃতি

কোরবানি নিয়ে ৪ খ্যাতিমানের স্মরণীয় ঘটনা

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification