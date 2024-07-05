Deepto TV to celebrate ‘Shakib Week’ with back-to-back films

Private TV channel Deepto has announced to host a "Shakib Week" from July 6 to 12, showcasing seven of Shakib Khan's prominent films. This week-long event highlights the star's extensive filmography, despite no specific occasion prompting the celebration.

The event will feature a different Shakib Khan film daily at 2pm. The lineup includes a diverse range of movies, beginning on July 6 with "Bir", directed by Kazi Hayat, starring Shakib Khan and Shobnom Bubly.

Following this, on July 7, Zakir Hossain Raju's directorial "Bhalobashlei Ghor Badha Jay Na" will be aired, featuring Shakib alongside Apu Biswas.

Continuing the celebration, July 8 will feature "Tumi Amar Moner Manush", a romantic film directed by Ajadi Hasnat Firoj, starring Shakib and Apu Biswas. On July 9, Shahin Shumon's "Mon Jekhane Hridoy Shekhane" will be shown, also starring Apu Biswas.

On July 10, viewers can enjoy "Bahadur Sontan", directed by Anayet Karim, with Shakib Khan's co-star being Eka. The following day, July 11, will feature "Mayer Hate Behester Chabi", directed by FI Manik, once again pairing Shakib with Apu Biswas.

The special week will conclude on July 12 with "Shikari", directed jointly by Zakir Hossain and Joydeep Mukherjee, starring Shakib Khan and Tollywood actress Srabanti.

Interestingly, Shakib Khan has yet to be informed about this special week, though there are no objections anticipated from the actor.

Meanwhile, Shakib Khan's latest blockbuster, "Tufan", directed by Raihan Rafi, is set to release in India today. The film, which premiered in over a hundred theatres across 15 countries on June 28, is already garnering acclaim internationally.

"Toofan" features Masuma Rahman Nabila and Tollywood's Mimi Chakraborty, alongside Shakib Khan. The star-studded cast also includes Fazlur Rahman Babu, Gazi Rakayet, Misa Sawdagar and Chanchal Chowdhury, among others.

