Thu Jul 4, 2024 11:48 AM
Last update on: Thu Jul 4, 2024 11:55 AM

'Toofan' takes West Bengal by storm ahead of release

Thu Jul 4, 2024 11:48 AM Last update on: Thu Jul 4, 2024 11:55 AM
Shakib Khan's blockbuster film "Toofan" is creating waves not just in Bangladesh but across 15 countries worldwide. Now, the superstar's latest hit is set to be released in India, with a grand promotional campaign underway in West Bengal.

The excitement in West Bengal is palpable. From metro stations to billboards, "Toofan" posters are prominently displayed throughout Kolkata. Industry insiders are optimistic that the film will replicate its success in Bangladesh and achieve similar acclaim in India.

The phenomenal success of the film in Bangladesh has not gone unnoticed in West Bengal. The local media and film critics have shown keen interest in the movie. Additionally, cinema enthusiasts in West Bengal are eagerly awaiting its release, as seen from numerous social media posts and videos from content creators expressing their excitement.

Ahead of the release, Shakib Khan flew to Kolkata on Wednesday afternoon. He is set to participate in promotional events organised by the West Bengal production company SVF. A premiere show is scheduled, where Shakib will be the star attraction, alongside director Raihan Rafi and producer Shahriar Shakil.

Released during the recent Eid festival, "Toofan", an action-packed film, debuted in the highest number of cinemas across Bangladesh. The film features an ensemble cast including Chanchal Chowdhury, Nabila, Mimi Chakraborty, Gazi Rakayet, and Fazlur Rahman Babu. 

"Toofan" became a blockbuster within two weeks of its release and is currently being enjoyed by expatriate audiences in Dubai, the USA, London, and Australia.

Director Raihan Rafi stated that "Toofan" is on its way to becoming an industry hit. The film continues to have the highest number of shows in multiplexes across the country.

