Raihan Rafi confirms ‘Toofan 2’ cast lineup

Since its release on June 17, Raihan Rafi's film "Toofan", starring Shakib Khan, has been a hot topic. After creating records locally, the movie has successfully garnered attention internationally.

Many fans have been eagerly asking about a sequel to "Toofan". In an interview with the online edition of the West Bengal daily Anandabazar Patrika, director Raihan Rafi confirmed that he will begin work on "Toofan 2" upon his return from his current US tour.

The sequel's screenplay is being refined, promising an even grander scale of filmmaking. Almost all original cast members will reprise their roles in "Toofan 2". Additionally, top stars from Kolkata may join the cast.

Rafi hinted at Mimi Chakraborty's return, noting that her character's death wasn't shown in the previous film, leaving room for her in the sequel. Chanchal Chowdhury will also return.

Mimi shared the news about the sequel on her Instagram, celebrating the film's success while vacationing in North Bengal, India. Meanwhile, the film's international distributor, SVF, announced on Facebook that "Toofan" will be released in Malaysia on July 28.