90’s action star Rubel makes OTT debut, Puja Chery makes grand return

The ensemble cast of Raihan Rafi's much-anticipated web series "Black Money" was revealed today at a private hotel in the capital, with a press meet. OTT platform Bongo and director Raihan Rafi disclosed today that Puja Chery headlining the series.

Meanwhile, 90's superstar Rubel will be making his OTT debut with this project. In this regard, Rubel told The Daily Star, "I want to explore this new medium, and I hope to maintain the good reputation of hits that I earned in cinema -- I believe I can do the same here. Raihan Rafi is the most talked-about director of this time, and I am hopeful about this project to be something fantastic."

After a hiatus of about six years, Puja is working with Raihan Rafi again. "I am a bit nervous about what will happen. I previously worked on two hit projects with him, "Poramon-2" and "Dohon", in the same year. For the first time, I will be starring in a web project directed by him. Also, sharing the screen with Rubel bhai is another reason why I am nervous. I hope it will be well-received by the audience."

Team 'Black Money' at the press meet.

Director Raihan Rafi said, "In 'Black Money', there will be a blend of drama, action, and comedy, which I hope will provide a new experience for the audience. It will keep the viewers engaged until the end. Puja is lucky for me, because she was the lead in my first hit film, 'Poramon-2'. I always try to include actors who were once popular, but have been away from acting for a while, Rubel bhai is one of them. I hope the audience will find something fresh."

The event was attended by the Chief Content Officer of Bongo, Mushfiqur Rahman, director Raihan Rafi, actors Rubel, Intekhab Dinar, Puja Chery, Salahuddin Lavlu, Mir Naufel Ashrafi Jisan, and many others.

The plot of "Black Money" revolves around a city thrown into chaos over Tk 1,000 crore. Various influential figures, including powerful mafias, politicians, top terrorists, and businessmen, vie for control of this money. A flood of bloodshed ensues. But amidst all this, does anyone manage to get their hands on the money?