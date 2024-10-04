Tisha or Puja, who will lead Raihan Rafi’s ‘Black Money’?

On July 4, it was announced that Raihan Rafi's new web project, "Black Money", will be produced for the OTT platform Bongo, marking the first collaboration between the acclaimed "Toofan" director and the streaming service. At that time, neither the director nor the production company disclosed the cast.

On September 10, rumours began circulating that Tanjin Tisha might collaborate with Rafi, although the project had yet to be officially announced. Speculation suggested that Mimi Chakraborty might be dropped from "Toofan 2" due to political developments, with Tisha possibly taking over her role. There were also rumours that Tisha could land the female lead in Rafi's web-series "Black Money".

Bongo and Raihan Rafi are set to break their silence tomorrow at a press conference, where they will announce the female lead, along with the full cast and shooting schedule.

New speculation has surfaced suggesting that Puja Chery, instead of Tanjin Tisha, will be cast as the lead in "Black Money", according to a recent report by Prothom Alo.

This would mark a reunion for Puja and Rafi after a long break. Early in her career, Puja starred in two consecutive films directed by Rafi—"Poramon 2" and "Dohon"—both of which were commercially successful upon their release in 2018. The two haven't worked together since.

Raihan Rafi has enjoyed immense success in recent years, both in cinema and on OTT platforms, with nearly all his projects becoming hits. His latest film, "Toofan", achieved blockbuster status both locally and internationally. While sources have confirmed that Puja will star in "Black Money", Rafi has remained tight-lipped, saying he will reveal everything at the upcoming press conference.

Rafi has hinted that the story of "Black Money" is a significant departure from his usual narratives, expressing his excitement about working on this unique project. He also hinted that the cast reveal will surprise many. Meanwhile, there are rumours that film actor Rubel may join the cast, though both Rafi and the production company have opted to keep all official announcements for the press event.

Meanwhile, just two days ago, Rafi announced another upcoming film, "Lion", starring Indian actor Jeet and Bangladesh's Sariful Razz. The female lead for that project remains unannounced as of yet.