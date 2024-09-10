Tanjin Tisha to lead Raihan Rafi’s next project?

Raihan Rafi has been on a winning streak over the past few years, with every film and OTT project he touches turning into a hit. His success has been unmatched, so naturally, all eyes are on his next move.

This time, that spotlight has fallen on actress Tanjin Tisha. In recent times, working with Rafi has proved to be a golden ticket for actors, giving them a career boost like no other. The industry has seen the likes of Bidya Sinha Mim, Sariful Razz, Bubly, Siam Ahmed, Puja Chery, Tama Mirza, Afran Nisho, Mimi Chakraborty, and even Shakib Khan benefit from his magic touch. Now, the small-screen sensation Tanjin Tisha is set to join this elite list, sparking much buzz about her move to films.

However, Tisha's appearance won't be in Rafi's upcoming blockbuster, "Toofan 2," starring Shakib Khan. Instead, she will be the leading lady in another project Rafi is working on before "Toofan 2" — a web-series titled "Black Money".

Speaking about the project earlier, Rafi shared, "This will be my first time working with Bongo. It's a departure from the usual kind of stories I tell. I'm excited to be part of something different with this platform."

Tanjin Tisha has already signed on for the series, though Rafi, Tisha, and Bongo's team are keeping details under wraps for now. Bongo's Chief Content Officer Mushfiqur Rahman Manju, confirmed, "Shooting will begin very soon. We'll officially announce everything then. For now, we're holding off on revealing the cast details."

When pressed on whether Tisha is indeed part of the project, Manju hinted that all will be revealed in due course, avoiding a direct answer. Rafi also maintained a similar stance of keeping things under wraps.

Sources have confirmed that the shooting for "Black Money" will kick off in the last week of this month, with an official announcement about Tanjin Tisha's involvement planned for a grand reveal.

Meanwhile, rumours are swirling that Mimi Chakraborty from Kolkata might be dropped from the "Toofan 2" cast due to shifting political dynamics, with Tanjin Tisha potentially stepping into the role.

Some insiders believe "Black Money" might be a test run for Tisha before she takes on the big screen in "Toofan 2".

Notably, Rafi has a history of working back-to-back on two projects with the same actress, and it seems Tanjin Tisha could be the next in line for that possibility.