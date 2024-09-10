TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Tue Sep 10, 2024 11:54 AM
Last update on: Tue Sep 10, 2024 12:00 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

‘Toofan’ OTT release date announced

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Tue Sep 10, 2024 11:54 AM Last update on: Tue Sep 10, 2024 12:00 PM
‘Toofan’ OTT release date announced
Photos: Collected

After breaking records in theatres, "Toofan" is now ready to bring a 'hurricane' to OTT platforms, as the makers have finally unveiled the much-awaited OTT release date. The film will be streamed simultaneously on Chorki and Hoichoi.

"Toofan" will thus be streaming on both OTT platforms starting September 19. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

This Shakib Khan-starrer "Toofan" made a massive impact at theatres as soon as it was released on Eid-ul-Azha. Fans struggled to get tickets, and the film's hit songs, including "Dushtu Kokil" and "Laage Ura Dhura" got millions of views on YouTube. 

The movie also received a tremendous response in international markets as it was released in nearly 20 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Europe, India, the Middle East, and Malaysia. 

The premiere OTT and Digital Content Award returns
Read more

Blender’s Choice The Daily Star OTT & Digital Content Awards returns

Directed by Raihan Rafi, "Toofan" premiered in theatres on June 17. The film boasts a stellar cast, including Shakib Khan, Chanchal Chowdhury, Nabila, Mimi Chakraborty, Gazi Rakayet, and Fazlur Rahman Babu, among others.

Related topic:
ToofanOTT platformslaage ura dhuraDushtu KokilUnited StatesAustraliaEuropeindiamalaysiaShakib KhanChanchal ChowdhuryChorkiHoichoiMimi ChakrabortyGazi RakayetFazlur Rahman Babu
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

‘Laage Ura Dhura’ ranks fourth on YouTube's Top 100 chart

‘Laage Ura Dhura’ ranks fourth on YouTube's Top 100 chart

1m ago
Apple iPhone

Apple has to switch to USB-C from lightning cable on iPhones for European market

2y ago
Bubly, Bobby, and Mimi to face off this Eid

Bubly, Bobby, and Mimi to face off this Eid

3m ago
Some ignorant people try to always seek darkness amid light: Shakib

Ignorant people try to always seek darkness amidst goodness: Shakib

2m ago
Bangladeshi music bands excel on international stages

Bangladeshi musicians excel on international stages

1m ago
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

বড়পুকুরিয়া বিদ্যুৎকেন্দ্র বন্ধ, ২ সপ্তাহ সময় চেয়েছে চীনা ঠিকাদারি প্রতিষ্ঠান

চীনা ঠিকাদারি প্রতিষ্ঠান হারবিন ইন্টারন্যাশনাল পরিচালিত তৃতীয় ইউনিটটি দীর্ঘদিন ধরে যান্ত্রিক ত্রুটিতে ভুগছিল।

২৩ মিনিট আগে
|অর্থনীতি

তৃতীয় দিনের মতো গাজীপুরে ৪ পোশাক কারখানা শ্রমিকদের কর্মবিরতি

৭ মিনিট আগে
push notification