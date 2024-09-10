‘Toofan’ OTT release date announced

After breaking records in theatres, "Toofan" is now ready to bring a 'hurricane' to OTT platforms, as the makers have finally unveiled the much-awaited OTT release date. The film will be streamed simultaneously on Chorki and Hoichoi.

"Toofan" will thus be streaming on both OTT platforms starting September 19.

This Shakib Khan-starrer "Toofan" made a massive impact at theatres as soon as it was released on Eid-ul-Azha. Fans struggled to get tickets, and the film's hit songs, including "Dushtu Kokil" and "Laage Ura Dhura" got millions of views on YouTube.

The movie also received a tremendous response in international markets as it was released in nearly 20 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Europe, India, the Middle East, and Malaysia.

Directed by Raihan Rafi, "Toofan" premiered in theatres on June 17. The film boasts a stellar cast, including Shakib Khan, Chanchal Chowdhury, Nabila, Mimi Chakraborty, Gazi Rakayet, and Fazlur Rahman Babu, among others.