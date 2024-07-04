TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu Jul 4, 2024 05:24 PM
Last update on: Thu Jul 4, 2024 05:37 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Raihan Rafi collaborates with Bongo for ‘Black Money’ web-series

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu Jul 4, 2024 05:24 PM Last update on: Thu Jul 4, 2024 05:37 PM
Raihan Rafi collaborates with Bongo for ‘Black Money’ web-series
Photo: Collected

After the massive success of "Toofan" in theatres, Raihan Rafi has joined forces with Bongo to create a new web-series titled "Black Money".

In an exclusive signing ceremony at Bongo's headquarters, Rafi and Bongo's Chief Content Officer Mushfiqur Rahman Manzu, sealed the deal for "Black Money".

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The web-series promises to captivate audiences with its unique narrative, distinct from Rafi's previous works, read a press release.

"'Black Money' is my first project with Bongo," Rafi shared. "It's quite different from the kind of stories I usually portray on screen. I'm very excited to collaborate with Bongo on this project," shared the director.

CCO Mushfiqur echoed the excitement, emphasising Rafi's talent and the project's potential and stated, "In our country, Rafi has successfully established his unique and capable identity as a filmmaker through his debut project, 'Poramon 2'. My respect for Rafi was sparked by that film. Later, we at Bongo secured the digital distribution rights for Rafi's movies, 'Poramon 2' and 'Dohon.' Both films have garnered a positive reception from our Bongo audience."

"Honestly, the extraordinary success of 'Toofan', both nationally and internationally, didn't surprise me much, as my expectations for it were high based on Rafi's past projects. At the point of its release, the industry was in dire need of another triumphant story like 'Toofan'," he added regarding Rafi's last released directorial.

Tauquir Ahmed makes theatrical comeback with ‘Tirthojatri’
Read more

Tauquir Ahmed makes theatrical comeback with ‘Tirthojatri’

"Rafi introduced me to the concept of 'Black Money' at the start of the year, and we subsequently signed our first joint project contract last Tuesday (July 2). Our Bongo family is quite optimistic about 'Black Money'. I am confident that, like all of Raihan Rafi's other successful works, this series will also be embraced by viewers. This will, in turn, enhance the standing of Bengali content both locally and internationally."

Related topic:
Raihan RafiBlack moneyToofan
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Black money

BEA wants white paper, body to recover black money

6y ago
‘Toofan’s’ song ‘Dushtu Kokil’ out now

‘Toofan’s’ song ‘Dushtu Kokil’ out now

2w ago

Raihan Rafi announces ‘Toofan’ sequel with original cast

2w ago
'Poran' is my career-favourite film: Bidya Sinha Mim

‘Poran’ is my career-favourite film: Bidya Sinha Mim

3m ago
WB criticises tax provision on legalising black money

WB criticises tax provision on legalising black money

3m ago
|বাংলাদেশ

বিএনপি কখনোই গণতান্ত্রিক রাজনৈতিক দল হয়ে উঠতে পারেনি: কাদের

তিনি বলেন, ‘বিএনপির অবস্থান সবসময় গণতান্ত্রিক মূল্যবোধের বিপরীত মেরুতে।’

৫০ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

তিস্তা প্রকল্পের জন্য চীন প্রস্তুত, সিদ্ধান্ত নিতে হবে বাংলাদেশকেই: রাষ্ট্রদূত

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification