Raihan Rafi collaborates with Bongo for ‘Black Money’ web-series

After the massive success of "Toofan" in theatres, Raihan Rafi has joined forces with Bongo to create a new web-series titled "Black Money".

In an exclusive signing ceremony at Bongo's headquarters, Rafi and Bongo's Chief Content Officer Mushfiqur Rahman Manzu, sealed the deal for "Black Money".

The web-series promises to captivate audiences with its unique narrative, distinct from Rafi's previous works, read a press release.

"'Black Money' is my first project with Bongo," Rafi shared. "It's quite different from the kind of stories I usually portray on screen. I'm very excited to collaborate with Bongo on this project," shared the director.

CCO Mushfiqur echoed the excitement, emphasising Rafi's talent and the project's potential and stated, "In our country, Rafi has successfully established his unique and capable identity as a filmmaker through his debut project, 'Poramon 2'. My respect for Rafi was sparked by that film. Later, we at Bongo secured the digital distribution rights for Rafi's movies, 'Poramon 2' and 'Dohon.' Both films have garnered a positive reception from our Bongo audience."

"Honestly, the extraordinary success of 'Toofan', both nationally and internationally, didn't surprise me much, as my expectations for it were high based on Rafi's past projects. At the point of its release, the industry was in dire need of another triumphant story like 'Toofan'," he added regarding Rafi's last released directorial.

"Rafi introduced me to the concept of 'Black Money' at the start of the year, and we subsequently signed our first joint project contract last Tuesday (July 2). Our Bongo family is quite optimistic about 'Black Money'. I am confident that, like all of Raihan Rafi's other successful works, this series will also be embraced by viewers. This will, in turn, enhance the standing of Bengali content both locally and internationally."