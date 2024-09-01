‘Toofan’ to release on both Chorki and Hoichoi

Shakib Khan-starrer "Toofan" made a massive impact at theaters as soon as it was released on Eid-ul-Azha. Fans struggled to get tickets, and the film's hit songs, including "Dushtu Kokil" and "Laage Ura Dhura" got million of views on YouTube.

The movie also received a tremendous response in international markets as it was released in nearly 20 countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Europe, India, the Middle East, and Malaysia. After breaking records in theaters, the film is set to make its debut on OTT platforms soon.

Raihan Rafi's film will be released on not just one, but two OTT platforms. The director shared the news on his official Facebook page.

"The biggest sensation of the year #Toofan is gearing up for its grand OTT debut. Coming soon to both Chorki and Hoichoi for the very first time—stay tuned for the date announcement," the director wrote.

The release of "Toofan" on two major Bangladeshi platforms, Chorki and Hoichoi, represents a rare collaboration. Having both platforms stream the film simultaneously will be a major treat for their audiences. However, the release date has not yet been announced, though an update is expected soon.

Directed by Raihan Rafi, "Toofan" premiered in theaters on June 27. The film boasts a stellar cast, including Shakib Khan, Chanchal Chowdhury, Nabila, Mimi Chakraborty, Gazi Rakayet, and Fazlur Rahman Babu, among others.