Star Cineplex unveils limited-time BOGO ticket deal
Photo: Collected

Star Cineplex, the country's first-ever multiplex, makes it a point to roll out freshly minted promotions for its audience. Their new offer allows audiences to grab a free ticket with every purchase, making the movie experience even more compelling.

Mesbah Uddin, the senior marketing officer of the company, shared with local media that the promotion will be valid from Tuesday (September 10) through Thursday (September 12). The offer applies to any number of tickets purchased but is limited to shows before the evening screenings. 

Additionally, it is only available for in-person purchases at the counter, excluding online bookings. The current lineup at the cinema includes "Toofan," "Twisters," and "Deadpool vs Wolverine."

Star Cineplex launched its operations on October 8, 2004, at Bashundhara City Shopping Mall in Dhaka. Today, the chain boasts seven locations nationwide, with six additional branches set to open soon. 

