Film 'Twisters' hits Dhaka theatres

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Fri Aug 16, 2024 11:08 AM
Film ‘Twisters’ hits Dhaka theatres
Photo: Collected

The much-anticipated Hollywood film "Twisters" is set to hit Star Cineplex hall in Dhaka, starting today, as per recent social media posts from the multiplex. This movie serves as a standalone sequel to the 1996 classic "Twister".

The film had its grand premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square in London on July 8. Following that, it was released on July 19 in multiple countries, including the United States, under the banner of Universal Pictures. The movie has already garnered praise from critics worldwide.

Additionally, the film has also achieved impressive box office success. With a production budget of US $155 million, it has already raked in around US $310 million worldwide.

The film's story centres on the investigation of a tornado outbreak in Oklahoma, giving it a natural disaster-based genre.

Based on a story by Joseph Kosinski, "Twisters" has been directed by Lee Isaac Chung. It stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell, Anthony Ramos, Brandon Perea, Maura Tierney, and Sasha Lane among others.

