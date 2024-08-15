Jungkook’s debut documentary ‘I Am Still’ premieres this September

BTS member Jungkook has revealed that he will release his first official documentary titled "Jungkook: I Am Still". The official BTS account on X (previously known as Twitter) posted a video of Jungkook announcing the news to his fans. The documentary is set to premiere on September 18.

In the short video, Jungkook stated, "Starting with my first official solo track, 'Seven', and throughout the promos for my studio album, 'Golden', I had a year filled with golden moments of happiness. Thanks for all the love that you gave me. Today I'm here to share some really amazing news. with everyone."

Following the announcement, Jungkook went on to say, "For me, 'Golden' was a series of continuous new challenges, the long journey that led up to a long album filled with songs of diverse genres. All the moments I connected with Army from all around the world through music and the many behind-the-scenes stories that I didn't get a chance to share. It tells the full story of Jungkook as a solo artiste."

A note was posted on Weverse, which stated, "Hello. We wish to inform you of the premier of BTS member Jungkook's documentary film. The film 'Jungkook: I Am Still' will premiere in theatres worldwide on September 18, 2024."

"It follows the talented and ever-growing artiste Jungkook on his eight-month journey toward becoming a 'global pop star' who captivated the global music scene and takes a dive into the star's heartfelt love for his fans, Army."

"Catch a sneak peek into how Jungkook prepared for his first solo album 'Golden', scenes from the lively, internationally loved performance at various venues, and never-before-released behind-the-scenes footage of Jungkook's inner-most thoughts —all in his first documentary film," it further added.

Jungkook is currently serving in the South Korean military.