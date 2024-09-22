Cinema halls turn to old films to stay afloat as new releases stall

The film industry continues to face significant challenges as most cinemas remain closed, and the few that have reopened are struggling due to a lack of new releases. Filmmakers are hesitant to debut their projects in this climate, forcing theatre owners to rely on screening older films.

In response to the crisis, leaders of the Hall Owners' Association have reached out to the advisor of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for help.

Since Eid-ul-Azha, only two films have been released: "Ajob Karkhana" by Shabnam Ferdousi on July 12 and "Omanush Holo Manush" on August 23. Nearly a month later, there are no updates on upcoming releases, and even filmmakers are uncertain about future release dates.

Eid-ul-Azha special films like "Toofan", "Agantuk", and "Dark World" are still running in cinemas. "Rajkumar" and "Lipstick", also Eid specials, are still being screened, though they have performed poorly. With the censor board inactive, no foreign films are being released, forcing multiplexes to replay older films.

Several films initially scheduled for release between September and October have been delayed due to the country's current situation. This includes "Dorod", starring Shakib Khan, "Jongli" starring Siam Ahmed and Shobnom Bubly, and "Neelchakra", starring Arifin Shuvoo and Mondera Chakraborty.

Other postponed films include "Haimantir Itikotha", "Direct Action", and "Nandini". "Shoroter Joba", originally set for an October release to coincide with Durga Puja, has now been pushed to November by director and producer Kusum Sikder.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting restructured the censor board on September 15 to aid the struggling film industry. However, the decision to reorganise the board has been met with criticism.

Earlier on September 18, ICT Adviser Nahid Islam announced plans to remove the word "censor" from Bangladesh Censor Board, with a new certification board set to be established soon.

Hall owners are worried that the number of cinemas will shrink further if the current crisis isn't resolved. Awlad Hossain, general secretary of Bangladesh Film Exhibitors' Association and Hall Owners' Association, stated, "No quality films have been released in over three months. After Eid-ul-Azha, only two films came out. During the political unrest, halls were shut down, and although they've reopened, the lack of new films has led to a decline in audiences. Currently, fewer than 60 cinemas remain open, and this number may drop further if the situation doesn't improve."

Hossain also discussed the challenges faced by hall owners after meeting with the ICT adviser, saying, "I met with the advisor on behalf of the association to express our concerns. He assured us that steps would be taken to release new films soon, and we expect updates on that shortly. The adviser also mentioned the need for reforms, and we hope the necessary steps will be taken to address the issues."