‘Toofan’ packs theatres in Malaysia with 25 daily screenings

The much-anticipated film "Toofan," starring superstar Shakib Khan, has finally hit theatres in Malaysia starting August 23, following two previous delays.

After receiving an overwhelming response in markets like the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Europe, and the Middle East, the film is now making waves in Malaysia, where most screenings are reportedly selling out.

The update from Malaysia was shared by Ornil Rabi, the head of marketing for distribution company JTG Enterprise. He revealed that the film will be showcased in 12 theatres starting Monday.

Previously, 25 shows were being screened daily across 11 theatres, with the majority of them running at full capacity. Given that Sunday is the weekend in Malaysia, theatres were completely packed. The audience largely comprises expatriates, making it no surprise that the afternoon showings drew a significant crowd.

"The film's release was initially postponed on August 2 and August 16 due to the political climate in Bangladesh, but it's reassuring to see that the film is performing well despite the delays", he added.

The screening schedule for "Toofan" in Malaysia has been set across various theatres. At Kuala Lumpur's GSC in Kuil City Mall, the film will be shown at 12:15pm and 5:30pm. Meanwhile, the LFS Coliseum in Kuala Lumpur will feature screenings at 12:15pm and 3:15pm. At TGV Sunway Putra, showtimes are at 1:15pm, while TGV Jaya Shopping Center will host the movie at 2:30pm and 7:45pm. TGV Cheras Sentral is scheduled for 4:45pm and 7:45pm, with TGV Bukit Raja also offering showings at 1:15pm and 7:45pm. At TGV Shemelin 1, viewers can catch the film at 5:45pm and 8:15pm.

In Jahur Baru, Tasek Sudai Cineplex will screen the film at LFS Plaza at 12pm and 3:20pm, while Suara Cinema Pasir Gudang Cineplex will have showings at 3pm, 5:45pm, and 8:30pm. Additionally, Seri Kinta, IPOH LFS will feature the movie at 12pm and 8pm . Lastly, the film will also be available at 3pm in select locations.

Additionally, "Toofan" is being showcased in four screenings at LFS Bukit Jambul in Bayan Lepas, Penang City, with showtimes at 12:10pm, 3:10pm, 6:10pm, and 9:10pm. The film, a blockbuster hit, is also playing at Suriya KLCC in Kuala Lumpur at 6:15pm. For those eager to secure their seats, advance tickets for "Toofa"' are now available online through the TGV, LFS Cinemas, GSC, and Suara Screen Cinema apps.

Directed by Raihan Rafi, "Toofan" features an impressive cast including Shakib Khan, Chanchal Chowdhury, Nabila, Mimi Chakraborty, Gazi Rakayet, and Fazlur Rahman Babu, among others.