West Bengal stars wish ‘Toofan’ the best amid its release in Kolkata

Since its release in Bangladesh, the Shakib Khan starrer film "Toofan" is now creating quite a stir in West Bengal. The excitement was palpable at Thursday night's press conference, where it became evident that the people of West Bengal are keenly interested in the blockbuster.

Meanwhile, billboards for "Toofan" have been erected in various cities across West Bengal. Posters have been placed at key locations throughout the city, and even the LED screens of the Kolkata Metro are displaying "Toofan" promos. Amid this intense promotional campaign, two West Bengal superstars, Prosenjit Chatterjee and Dev, took to Twitter (now X) to congratulate Shakib and the "Toofan" team, with Subhashree Ganguly also joining in on the accolades.

On Friday afternoon, Prosenjit shared a post expressing his excitement, "After achieving tremendous success in Bangladesh, 'Toofan' has now arrived in Kolkata. I extended my best wishes to my brother Shakib Khan and the entire 'Toofan' team."

Dev also posted on X, stating, "'Toofan' is now showing in cinemas near you, best regards to the team." Subhasree also shared her support, sending best wishes to Shakib Khan and the entire "Toofan" team.

During the press conference in Kolkata, Shakib Khan stressed the importance of supporting Bengali films, remarking, "Bangladeshi cinema has now opened up new opportunities in the United States, London, and the Middle East. However, I've noticed that mainstream Bengali films in Kolkata are lagging behind. It's essential to remember that box office success hinges on these films. Don't just see me as a hero from Bangladesh; I aspire to be a hero for both Bengals."

"Toofan" is also making waves globally, setting new records with every release. Directed by Raihan Rafi, the film has achieved notable success in 17 regions beyond Bangladesh, including Dubai, Bahrain, Australia, the United States, Canada, and Singapore.

"Toofan" premiered in West Bengal on Friday, July 5, amid great frenzy. The blockbuster hit is currently showing in 47 cinemas across the region.

Shakib Khan stars in the film alongside Chanchal Chowdhury, Nabila, Mimi Chakraborty, Gazi Rakayet, Fazlur Rahman Babu, and Salahuddin Lavlu.

According to production company Alpha i, following its release in West Bengal, "Toofan" is aiming for a nationwide release in India with a Hindi dubbing.